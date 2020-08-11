Jub Jub announces ‘You Promised To Marry Me’ and viewers can’t wait

Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has bagged a role as the host of a new Moja Love show.

After the success of his debut show Uyajola 9/9, Jub Jub will once again attempt to fix relationships with a new show titled You Promised To Marry Me.

The trailer was shown during the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9 and from the looks of it, the new series revolves around women who were promised marriage but did not end up getting married.

It appears to focus on women who never got to the chance to walk down the aisle and experience their dream wedding because their partners went back on the promise of marrying them.

“If ever you were promised a wedding ring but there’s nothing on your ring finger,” says Jub Jub in the trailer.

The drama-filled show looks set to be another hit for the rapper and viewers couldn’t contain their excitement.

Media personality Khanyi Mbau responded to the trailer, saying: “Ha! Gents you are gonna marry us now by force. Jub Jub is bringing you to the alter screaming!”

Ha!!!! Gents you are gonna marry is now by force.. @official_jubjub is bringing u to the alter screaming!!! ???????????????? @MojaLoveTv pic.twitter.com/0SDzUgrIH3 — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) August 9, 2020

These were some of the other reactions on social media:

Me trying to think if I’ve ever promised to marry anyone in my past life because wow, Jub Jub is on a mission????????‍♂️????????‍♂️???? #Uyajola99Sundays #youpromisedtomarryme pic.twitter.com/4zVEwxl27n — WILD AT HEART❤️❤️???????? (@GeraldKoena) August 9, 2020

#Uyajola99Sundays #youpromisedtomarryme ???? this is what Jub Jub is making us do! pic.twitter.com/VZTCtPhAIJ — H E B R E W (@JudyGradwell) August 9, 2020

#Uyajola99Sundays is a clear sign that #youpromisedtomarryme is gonna be on fire???????????????? pic.twitter.com/MP1ApgNfpJ — monde daza (@Monde_Daza) August 9, 2020

Can’t wait to see people confused when jub jub shows up they won’t know if he came for #youpromisedtomarryme or #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/ZG4A7cNqHQ — Tebogo (@tebogo_magdelin) August 9, 2020

Cheers ???? ????to all the blessers who promised their sidechicks a wedding… Jub jub is coming for you #youpromisedtomarryme pic.twitter.com/X3IC6rwEJh — Mrs kylian Mbappe ???????? (@NtombiChauke_) August 10, 2020

