Oppikoppi goes online

In lieu of the current global pandemic and other extenuating circumstances, the OppiKoppi agenda has been tweaked to bring music lovers an online music safari on Sunday 9 August and Monday 10 August.

“See, OppiKoppi mense are no strangers to unexpected pitfalls, astonishing calamities and mandatory masks. Their eternal optimism is boosted by dust loads of creativity and the collective want for a damn good time. They continue to flourish and remain the thorn in the establishment’s side. Mostly, we masquerade as responsible and functioning beings, but deep down, our socks don’t match, and we sow pandemonium volubly. This is what OppiKoppi mense do – proudly,” read part of a statement issued by organisers.

This year sees OppiKoppi return on the world-class “Urban Sessions” platform on militia.computicket.com.

“Taking place on 9 and 10 August via live stream, OppiKoppi will bring Bittereinder, Bubbles, DJ Bob, Femi Koya, Focalistic, Hellcats, Jacques Moolman, Kenzhero, Luma, Stogie T, Urban Village to your home.”

The day’s festivities will be hosted by Catherine Grenfell with musically driven content featuring Koppi stories and shared tunes

“OppiKoppi Weekender will create new memories with these custodians of fine tunes. Together… Apart, a fine cybernetic affair pledging nothing short of Rock and Roll history.”

In the words of the festival director – “We have seen the future. More music. More Art. And a lot more Love. This is what we do.”

Tickets to join the online revelry are available at R140 for two-day access; and R80 for single-day access.

The ticket proceeds will be going directly to the great acts that are playing and the amazing technical team responsible for the online broadcast.

If you’d like some face to face interaction, you can check out the “Pop-Up OppiKoppi Shopie” with OppiKoppi Festival Merchandise at Victoria Yards, 16 Viljoen St, Lorentzville, Johannesburg.

The shop is open from 10:00 – 16:00 daily and will soon be launching an online store.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.