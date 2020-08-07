LONG WEEKEND LOADING: What to do in Joburg

Sunday, 9 August, marks 64 years since approximately 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to petition against the country’s pass laws.
With the special day, Women’s Day, falling on a Sunday, it means that Monday is an official public holiday. Yayyy!
And because by now, and thanks to eased restrictions on our movement, many of us are itching to get out and about – whether to be one with nature, treating yourself at the local markets or popping in to your nearest museums.
The Citizen has taken the hassle out of you surfing the net for fun long-weekend activities and thrown together a robust roster of #funzee stuff to keep you and yours entertained for hours.
So, throw on those bedazzle, bejewelled and bespoke face masks, fill up those portable hand sanitiser dispensers and visit any of these 36 fun places this weekend:
BOTANICAL GARDENS, PARKS & NATURE RESERVES
Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens
Malcolm Road, Poortview, Roodepoort.
Tel: 0861001278 Email: sisulugarden@sanbi.org.za Website: https://www.sanbi.org/gardens/walter-sisulu/
Joburg Zoo
Tel: 0116462000 Email: nomsa.tshabalala@jhbcityparks.com Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/
Zoo Lake
Tel: 01148310017 Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/
The Wilds Nature Reserve
Tel: 01164323313 Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/
Croc City and Reptile Park
Tel: 083 657 7561/ 321 1016 Email: info@croccity.co.za Website: http://croccity.co.za/
Johannesburg Botanical Garden
Tel: 011782 0517 Email: nomsa.tshabalala@jhbcityparks.com Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/
Kloofendal Nature Reserve
Tel: 011674298 Email: nomsa.tshabalala@jhbcityparks.com Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/
Kliprivier Nature Reserve
Tel: 0119433578 Email: secretary@klipriviersberg.org.za Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/
WALKING TOURS AND CULTURAL EXPERIENCES
Dlala Nje (Ponte City Apartments Tours)
Tel: 0114022373 Email: info@dlalanje.org Website: www.dlalanje.org
Lebo’s Backpackers (Walking Tours)
Tel: 0119363444 Email: lebo@sowetobackpackers.com Website: www.sowetobackpackers.com
Joburg360 (Maboneng, Jewel City, Hallmark House and City Tours)
Tel: 0828801820: Email sarah@joburg360.com Website: www.joburg360.com
Past Experiences (Grafitti and City Walk Tours)
Tel: 0837013046 Email: past.experiences@hotmail.com Website: https://www.pastexperiences.co.za/
Migrant Cuisine Tours
Tel: 0828945216 Email: gerald@joburgplaces.com Website: https://www.joburgplaces.com/
The Hub Presents (Alexandra Walking Tours)
Tel: 0723474477/0671262696 Facebook at TheHubPresentsAlex
Micro-Adventure Tours
Tel: 0837724678 Email: info@microadventuretours.co.za Website: https://microadventuretours.co.za/
Main Street Walks
Tel: 0116140163 Email: info@mainstreetwalks.co.za Website: www.mainstreamstreetwals.co.za
Jozy Triangle Tours
Tel: 0815445423/0672793288 Email: info@jozytriangle.co.za /Bongani7vnb@gmail.com
Eyita Tours
Tel: 0793190578
ADVENTUROUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Lebo’s Backpackers (Bicycle Tours)
Tel: 0119363444 Email: lebo@sowetobackpackers.com Website: www.sowetobackpackers.com
Gold Reef City Casino
Tel: 0112485000/5188 Email: portia.ntlemo@tsogosun.com Website: https://www.tsogosun.com/gold-reef-city-casino
Soweto Quadbike Experience
Tel: 0722712170/0765154871 Email: quadbikeexperience@gmail.com
Acrobranch Melrose
Tel: 0869990369 Email: melrose@acrobranch.co.za Website: http://acrobranch.co.za/
MARKETS & STALLS
Rosebank Art and Craft Market
Tel: 0115680850 Website: http://www.artandcraftmarket.co.za/
Bryanston Organic Market
Tel: 011706 3671 Email: enquiries@bryanstonorganicmarket.co.za Website: https://www.bryanstonorganicmarket.co.za/
Victoria Yards
Tel: 0105945210/0725207432
27 Boxes Melville
Tel: 0117120000/0670162237 Email: info@27boxes.co.za Website: www.27boxes.co.za
MUSEUMS
Fietas Museum
Tel: 0721933580 Email: salmapatel@global.co.za
Lindfield Victorian House Museum
Tel: 0726 2932/0117262932 Email: lindfieldhousemuseum@outlook.com Website: https://lindfield.wixsite.com/museum
Liliesleaf Farm
Tel: 011 803 7882/3/4/060 996 6363 Email: Lulamile@llt.co.za Website: www.liliesleaf.co.za
GALLERIES
Gallery MoMo
Tel: 27 (0)82 409 0124 Email: odysseus@gallerymomo.com Website: www.gallerymomo.com
Everard Read Gallery
Tel: 27 (0)11 788 4805 Email: gallery@everard.co.za Website: https://www.everard-read.co.za/
Stevenson Gallery
Tel: 27 (0)11 403 1055 Email: jhb@stevenson.info Website: https://www.stevenson.info/exhibition/5283
Keyes Art Mile
Tel: 27 (0)11 888 8433 Email: keyesmileonline@gmail.com Website: http://www.keyesartmile.co.za/
Goodman Gallery
Tel: 27 (0)11 788 1113 Email: jhb@goodman-gallery.com Website: http://www.goodman-gallery.com/
David Krut Projects Gallery
Tel: 27 (0)11 447 0627 Email: info-jhb@davidkrut.com Website: http://davidkrut.com/
Kalashnikovv Gallery
Tel: 27 (0) 61 241 2291 Email: info@kalashnikovv.co.za Website: https://kalashnikov.com/
(Compiled by Hayden Horner)
