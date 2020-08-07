LONG WEEKEND LOADING: What to do in Joburg

Sunday, 9 August, marks 64 years since approximately 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to petition against the country’s pass laws.

With the special day, Women’s Day, falling on a Sunday, it means that Monday is an official public holiday. Yayyy!

And because by now, and thanks to eased restrictions on our movement, many of us are itching to get out and about – whether to be one with nature, treating yourself at the local markets or popping in to your nearest museums.

The Citizen has taken the hassle out of you surfing the net for fun long-weekend activities and thrown together a robust roster of #funzee stuff to keep you and yours entertained for hours.

So, throw on those bedazzle, bejewelled and bespoke face masks, fill up those portable hand sanitiser dispensers and visit any of these 36 fun places this weekend:

BOTANICAL GARDENS, PARKS & NATURE RESERVES

Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens

Malcolm Road, Poortview, Roodepoort.

Tel: 0861001278 Email: sisulugarden@sanbi.org.za Website: https://www.sanbi.org/gardens/walter-sisulu/

Joburg Zoo

Tel: 0116462000 Email: nomsa.tshabalala@jhbcityparks.com Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/

Zoo Lake

Tel: 01148310017 Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/

The Wilds Nature Reserve

Tel: 01164323313 Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/

Croc City and Reptile Park

Tel: 083 657 7561/ 321 1016 Email: info@croccity.co.za Website: http://croccity.co.za/

Johannesburg Botanical Garden

Tel: 011782 0517 Email: nomsa.tshabalala@jhbcityparks.com Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/

Kloofendal Nature Reserve

Tel: 011674298 Email: nomsa.tshabalala@jhbcityparks.com Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/

Kliprivier Nature Reserve

Tel: 0119433578 Email: secretary@klipriviersberg.org.za Website: https://www.jhbcityparksandzoo.com/

WALKING TOURS AND CULTURAL EXPERIENCES

Dlala Nje (Ponte City Apartments Tours)

Tel: 0114022373 Email: info@dlalanje.org Website: www.dlalanje.org

Lebo’s Backpackers (Walking Tours)

Tel: 0119363444 Email: lebo@sowetobackpackers.com Website: www.sowetobackpackers.com

Joburg360 (Maboneng, Jewel City, Hallmark House and City Tours)

Tel: 0828801820: Email sarah@joburg360.com Website: www.joburg360.com

Past Experiences (Grafitti and City Walk Tours)

Tel: 0837013046 Email: past.experiences@hotmail.com Website: https://www.pastexperiences.co.za/

Migrant Cuisine Tours

Tel: 0828945216 Email: gerald@joburgplaces.com Website: https://www.joburgplaces.com/

The Hub Presents (Alexandra Walking Tours)

Tel: 0723474477/0671262696 Facebook at TheHubPresentsAlex

Micro-Adventure Tours

Tel: 0837724678 Email: info@microadventuretours.co.za Website: https://microadventuretours.co.za/

Main Street Walks

Tel: 0116140163 Email: info@mainstreetwalks.co.za Website: www.mainstreamstreetwals.co.za

Jozy Triangle Tours

Tel: 0815445423/0672793288 Email: info@jozytriangle.co.za /Bongani7vnb@gmail.com

Eyita Tours

Tel: 0793190578

ADVENTUROUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Lebo’s Backpackers (Bicycle Tours)

Tel: 0119363444 Email: lebo@sowetobackpackers.com Website: www.sowetobackpackers.com

Gold Reef City Casino

Tel: 0112485000/5188 Email: portia.ntlemo@tsogosun.com Website: https://www.tsogosun.com/gold-reef-city-casino

Soweto Quadbike Experience

Tel: 0722712170/0765154871 Email: quadbikeexperience@gmail.com

Acrobranch Melrose

Tel: 0869990369 Email: melrose@acrobranch.co.za Website: http://acrobranch.co.za/

MARKETS & STALLS

Rosebank Art and Craft Market

Tel: 0115680850 Website: http://www.artandcraftmarket.co.za/

Bryanston Organic Market

Tel: 011706 3671 Email: enquiries@bryanstonorganicmarket.co.za Website: https://www.bryanstonorganicmarket.co.za/

Victoria Yards

Tel: 0105945210/0725207432

27 Boxes Melville

Tel: 0117120000/0670162237 Email: info@27boxes.co.za Website: www.27boxes.co.za

MUSEUMS

Fietas Museum

Tel: 0721933580 Email: salmapatel@global.co.za

Lindfield Victorian House Museum

Tel: 0726 2932/0117262932 Email: lindfieldhousemuseum@outlook.com Website: https://lindfield.wixsite.com/museum

Liliesleaf Farm

Tel: 011 803 7882/3/4/060 996 6363 Email: Lulamile@llt.co.za Website: www.liliesleaf.co.za

GALLERIES

Gallery MoMo

Tel: 27 (0)82 409 0124 Email: odysseus@gallerymomo.com Website: www.gallerymomo.com

Everard Read Gallery

Tel: 27 (0)11 788 4805 Email: gallery@everard.co.za Website: https://www.everard-read.co.za/

Stevenson Gallery

Tel: 27 (0)11 403 1055 Email: jhb@stevenson.info Website: https://www.stevenson.info/exhibition/5283

Keyes Art Mile

Tel: 27 (0)11 888 8433 Email: keyesmileonline@gmail.com Website: http://www.keyesartmile.co.za/

Goodman Gallery

Tel: 27 (0)11 788 1113 Email: jhb@goodman-gallery.com Website: http://www.goodman-gallery.com/

David Krut Projects Gallery

Tel: 27 (0)11 447 0627 Email: info-jhb@davidkrut.com Website: http://davidkrut.com/

Kalashnikovv Gallery

Tel: 27 (0) 61 241 2291 Email: info@kalashnikovv.co.za Website: https://kalashnikov.com/

(Compiled by Hayden Horner)

