‘E! News’ cancelled after three decades due to Covid-19 pandemic

E! News has been cancelled and will be taken off the air after 29 years.

According to CNN, the entertainment news show was cancelled due to the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

This was confirmed in an email by a representative for its parent company NBCUniversal.

E! has also cancelled two more of its programmes, Pop of the Morning and In the Room.

E! News was launched in 1991 and has been hosted by big names including Ryan Seacrest, Giuliana Rancic and Maria Menounos.

It started off as a nightly news program in Los Angeles before transitioning to a morning talk show in New York City in 2019.

Pop of the Morning featured a panel of hosts discussing the day’s biggest entertainment news stories.

In the Room, hosted by Jason Kennedy, took viewers inside celebrity homes for interviews with them.

Lilliana Vazquez, who hosts E! News and Pop of the Morning alongside Scott Tweedie, shared her thoughts on Instagram.

“Thankful for this incredible adventure and I will miss this team and crew beyond belief. Yes … even the 4am call time. Con mucho mucho amor (With much much love),” she wrote.

Speaking to TV Tonight, Australian presenter Tweedie confirmed he would be relocating from New York to Los Angeles to take on a new role at the E! network.

