AKA celebrates SAMA26 award in landslide victory

Jika featuring Yanga Chief secured a landslide victory in the penultimate instalment of the virtual five-part SAMA26 lockdown special.

The highly coveted Music Video Of The Year award goes to The Supa Mega, himself, @AKAworldwide for “Jika” featuring @ItsYangaChief. Powered by https://t.co/7CkVUUGzKI #SAMA26 #ForThaKultcha pic.twitter.com/3PdLANxuZf — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) August 6, 2020

The rapper reacted with glee as he posted a video of the win. Actress Celeste Khumalo, who features on the video, and his fans sent congratulatory messages.

Thank You MEGACY. You guys are absolutely insane. Like, I have no words. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 6, 2020

So a music video I featured in as a lead WON Music Video of the year in this year’s #SAMA26. That’s so dope. Really really cool. Such a dope feeling. ???? pic.twitter.com/eZfNDrI0k3 — ✨Celeste Khumalo (@CelesteKhu) August 6, 2020

In other categories, gospel legend Bishop Benjamin Dube received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his maverick streak dating back to 1986, dedicating his life to music.

In his acceptance speech, he urged South Africans to strive to leave a good legacy.

“My first desire is to please God in everything and the rest will follow,” he said. To seal the double whammy, Dube’s Glory in His Presence DVD earned him the Best Live Audio Visual Recording award.

Also taking home big honours was new talent Ami Faku, announced as the winner of the coveted Female Artist of the Year for her debut album ‘Imali’. The award was presented by the accomplished composer/vocalist and previous SAMA winner Zonke Dikana.

MFR Souls, DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep, and Kabza De Small took the Best Produced Album award for Scorpion Kings.

James Grace hit the right notes as he claimed the Best Classical Album for his release Andaluza – Music of Spain III. The Best Engineered Album was won by ‘Into Dust/Waltz for Jozi’ by Peter Auret. The Best Produced Music Video award went to Ofentse Mwase for ‘Fetch Your Life’ by Prince Kaybee featuring Msaki.

It was the poignant gospel mash-up between Dumi Mkokstad and Sbu Noah that bookmarked the fourth night of SAMA26. In a moving tribute to the artists and industry players departed in the last year, the two stars delivered a memorable performance from the empty pews of a church.

Mkokstad touched the soul with Ukuhlala Kuye while Noah raised the roof with Ndikhokhele. It was a cinematic delight to watch as the shafts of light peeped through the windows and the walls of the majestic building landing on their faces.

Some of the names that were memorialised were Joseph Shabalala, Patricia Majalisa, Johnny Clegg, Neyi Zimu, Linda Gcwensa, Nichume Siwundla, Vukani ‘Chilli M’ Masinga and Pheko Kgengoe.

For the fifth and final night of SAMA26

Best Live Audio Visual Recording:

Glory in His Presence – Benjamin Dube

Best Engineered Album:

‘Into Dust/Waltz for Jozi’ by Peter Auret

Best Classical Album:

‘Andaluza – Music of Spain III’ by James Grace

Female Artist of the Year:

Ami Faku – Imali

Best Produced Music Video:

Fetch Your Life – Ofentse Mwase

Music Video Of The Year:

Jika – AKA featuring Yanga Chief

Lifetime Achievement Award

Benjamin Dube

(Compiled by Thami Kwazi)

