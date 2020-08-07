NBA YoungBoy teases collab with Nicki Minaj

American rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has teased a collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

He took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from their music video.

The images showed the two of them posing together in a white and blue room, with Nicki’s baby bump on full display.

“What that speed about?” read the caption.

From the snaps, it is also speculated that NBA YoungBoy is working on the new project with music producer Mike Will Made-It.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is steadily becoming a big name in the industry and gaining a huge following.

The 20-year-old was the most popular artist on YouTube last year, with his 11 music videos racking up over 100 million views each in the past two years.

Fans have praised Nicki for doing the music video while pregnant. Nicki revealed in July 2020 that she was expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

Social media has been abuzz since the news broke. These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

NBA YoungBoy went from making a song about Nicki Minaj to collabing with Nicki. That’s that manifestation. NBA YoungBoy x Nicki Minaj produced by Mike-Will-Made it on the way ???? pic.twitter.com/8FCzYE6OPu — HipHop Issues (@hiphop_issues) August 7, 2020

NBA YOUNGBOY AND NICKI MINAJ AINT EVEN DROPPED YET BUT ITS ALREADY PLATINUM???????? — 4eign ???? (@OOM4L) August 7, 2020

NBA Youngboy has announced he’s making a song with Nicki Minaj and it has a music video! pic.twitter.com/GR7Bl8WM8y — TEAM MINAJ (@DarioPerkins27) August 7, 2020

nicki and youngboy about to literally drop collab of 2020 — ‏ً (@38sIime) August 7, 2020

youngboy already fifth most streamed artist of 2020…. nicki and him are going #1 on billboard pic.twitter.com/uRLTO2kRZm — ‏ً (@38sIime) August 7, 2020

