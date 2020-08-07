Entertainment 7.8.2020 11:03 am

NBA YoungBoy teases collab with Nicki Minaj

Yasmeen Sewanrain
NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram / nba_youngboy

‘The collaboration hasn’t even dropped yet but it’s already platinum,’ reads a fan’s tweet.

American rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has teased a collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

He took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from their music video.

The images showed the two of them posing together in a white and blue room, with Nicki’s baby bump on full display.

“What that speed about?” read the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What that speed about ????????????¿

A post shared by PAIN REAL.???? (@nba_youngboy) on

From the snaps, it is also speculated that NBA YoungBoy is working on the new project with music producer Mike Will Made-It.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is steadily becoming a big name in the industry and gaining a huge following.

The 20-year-old was the most popular artist on YouTube last year, with his 11 music videos racking up over 100 million views each in the past two years.

Fans have praised Nicki for doing the music video while pregnant. Nicki revealed in July 2020 that she was expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

Social media has been abuzz since the news broke. These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

