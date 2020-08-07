‘A Very Bonang Year’ hits over a billion impressions

TV presenter Bonang Matehba’s documentary, A Very Bonang Year, redefined records after the premiere of part 1 on Saturday, achieving over 1.3 billion hashtag impressions as viewers tuned in to watch Bonang Matheba on her ‘global expansion’ and transformation into an entertainment and entrepreneurial phenomenon.

The extraordinary amount of hashtag impressions – number 1 in South Africa over Saturday and Sunday –emphasised what is known as the “B Effect” with even more hashtag impressions than the 1.1 billion reached during the launch of The House of BNG last year.

The premiere of Bonang’s special also pulled in a record number of television viewers.

“We are excited to announce that A Very Bonang Year reached a record-breaking 1.86 million viewership in its first episode of broadcasting. This is unheard of for any broadcast platform in South Africa for a celebrity-driven reality show genre and at a time when SA viewers have more reality TV content to choose from.

“As a channel, we had intentionally stayed away from celeb reality and for our first attempt at this format, we are proud of this achievement as it further confirms a great decision the channel took in acquiring and partnering with the show,” said Zandile Nkonyeni, head of PR for SABC TV Channels.

Davin Phillips, the executive director for Celebrity Services Africa (C.S.A.) of Bonang’s management team, said: “The response to A Very Bonang Year has been truly remarkable, where once again a new benchmark has been set in the entertainment industry. The series is testament that when you put your mind to something, nothing is unachievable.”

In part two of A Very Bonang Year, Bonang is back in the USA to receive her E! Entertainment award and attends a Wild Aid gala along with Hollywood star Djimon Hounsou. In New York, Bonang continues apartment hunting and takes to the red carpet with Trevor Noah, and then also does an interview with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on America’s biggest radio show, The Breakfast Club.

(Compiled by Thami Kwazi)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.