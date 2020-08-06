Google Maps shows Showerhead STD/STI vaccination centre at Zuma’s Nkandla homestead

Former president Jacob Zuma’s highly controversial and much-publicised homestead of Nkandla is in the news again, and it’s hilarious.

It all started last week when local tech journalist Duncan McLeod pointed out that there are some interesting information pins at Zuma’s compound in KwaZulu-Natal when viewed with Google Maps.

After noticing the laugh-out-loud pin descriptions, McLeod wrote on his Twitter page that: “Current Google Maps view of the Nkandla homestead. Check the information pins!”

Current Google Maps view of the Nkandla homestead. Check the information pins! pic.twitter.com/FzKMI1IYV8 — Duncan McLeod (@mcleodd) July 30, 2020

There is no fire pool listed, but there is a baseball field, ice rink, planetarium and the one that has Twitter users cracking up about … a Showerhead STD & STI vaccination centre.

