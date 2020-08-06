Entertainment 6.8.2020 04:29 pm

Google Maps shows Showerhead STD/STI vaccination centre at Zuma’s Nkandla homestead

Hayden Horner
A picture of Jacob Zuma's private residence in Nkandla, some 178 kilometres north of Durban, on November 4, 2012. Picture: Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP

The Google Maps aerial view also shows an ice rink, planetarium and 5-star nightclub.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s highly controversial and much-publicised homestead of Nkandla is in the news again, and it’s hilarious.

It all started last week when local tech journalist Duncan McLeod pointed out that there are some interesting information pins at Zuma’s compound in KwaZulu-Natal when viewed with Google Maps.

After noticing the laugh-out-loud pin descriptions, McLeod wrote on his Twitter page that: “Current Google Maps view of the Nkandla homestead. Check the information pins!”

There is no fire pool listed, but there is a baseball field, ice rink, planetarium and the one that has Twitter users cracking up about … a Showerhead STD & STI vaccination centre.

