AKA, Ami Faku win big on episode 4 of the Samas

It was a big night for rap superstar AKA, who emerged as a fan favourite after winning Music Video of the Year for his song Jika featuring Yanga Chief.

Gospel legend Bishop Benjamin Dube received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the music industry. In his acceptance speech, he urged South Africans to strive to leave a good legacy.

Dube also took home the award for Best Live Audio Visual Recording for his Glory in His Presence DVD.

Ami Faku was announced as the winner of the coveted Female Artist of the Year for her debut album Imali, while the Best Produced Music Video award went to Ofentse Mwase for Fetch Your Life by Prince Kaybee featuring Msaki.

MFR Souls, DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep and Kabza De Small took the Best Produced Album award for Scorpion Kings.

Dumi Mkokstad and Sbu Noah paid tribute to artists and industry players who passed away in the last year, including Joseph Shabalala, Patricia Majalisa, Johnny Clegg, Neyi Zimu, Linda Gcwensa, Nichume Siwundla, Vukani “Chilli M” Masinga and Pheko Kgengoe.

The two stars delivered a memorable gospel performance from the empty pews of a church; Mkokstad sang Ukuhlala Kuye and Noah delivered a rendition of Ndikhokhele.

Host Dineo Langa stunned in a black gown by RethaOnline, while Donovan Goliath looked dapper in a suit by CSquared and Palse.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), commented: “We have hit the home stretch with this year’s edition of the SAMA and we look back with pride for the amazing production, the worthy winners and how South Africans tuned in and streamed the ceremony.

“Tonight was no different, it was a jam-packed episode with lots of emotion and beauty, and we extend our congratulations to the winners for receiving the ultimate award in local music.”

See the full list of #ForThaCraft winners below:

Best Produced Album: MFR Souls, DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep & Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings

Best Live Audio Visual Recording: Benjamin Dube – Glory in His Presence

Best Engineered Album: Peter Auret – Into Dust/Waltz for Jozi

Best Classical Album: James Grace – Andaluza – Music of Spain III

Female Artist of the Year: Ami Faku – Imali

Best Produced Music Video: Ofentse Mwase – Fetch Your Life

Music Video of the Year: AKA featuring Yanga Chief – Jika

The final night of SAMA 26 will focus on the subtheme of #ForThaClub on Friday, 7 August. Tune in at 9pm on Mzansi Magic (Dstv channel 161) or stream the show on My Muze

