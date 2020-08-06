Celebs & viral 6.8.2020 02:45 pm

Norma Gigaba shows herself a little love

Citizen Reporter
Norma Gigaba. Photo: Instagram

Norma Gigaba has had a rough month. She was recently arrested on charges of malicious damages and faces crimen injuria charges after a video surfaced of her husband, Malusi's car, a G-Wagon, being keyed last month. The businesswoman has however taken this #WomenCrushWednesday to show some love to herself.  The post received numerous comments and support.

Norma Gigaba has had a rough month. She was recently arrested on charges of malicious damages and faces crimen injuria charges after a video surfaced of her husband, Malusi’s car, a G-Wagon, being keyed last month.

The businesswoman has however taken this #WomenCrushWednesday to show some love to herself.  The post received numerous comments and support. Read the full story here.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Here’s what we know about Malusi Gigaba’s trashed car, and Norma

