Simphiwe Dana announces upcoming collabs with Moonchild Sanelly and Mandisi Dyantyis

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana revealed that she has teamed up with musician and dancer Moonchild Sanelly for a new song.

She made the announcement regarding their upcoming music on Twitter on 5 August 2020.

“So I’m doing a song with Moonchild Sanelly because baby can sing. Y’all don’t know that. And when I say someone can sing I mean it. Plus I love her whole aesthetic,” she wrote.

So I’m doing a song with @Moonsanelly because baby can sing. Y’all don’t know that. And when I say someone can sing I mean it. Plus I love her whole aesthetic — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) August 5, 2020

Simphiwe further stated she was in the process of setting up her music studio and would also be collaborating with trumpeter and vocalist Mandisi Dyantyis.

“Getting my studio up and running in the next few days. Only allowing two people at a time in studio, including myself. And one of them has to wear a mask at all times,” she said.

Getting my studio up and running in the next few days. Only allowing 2 people at a time in studio, including myself. And one of them has to wear a mask at all times. — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) August 5, 2020

The announcement surprised social media users as the two women have very different music styles: Simphiwe has been hailed as the queen of Afro-soul, while Moonchild is known for her self-styled future ghetto funk genre.

Fans have expressed their excitement at the news, with many saying they can’t wait to hear what the track will sound like.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

I’ve BEEEEEEEN SAYING THIS I feel inlove with Moonchild when she was singing jazz, she is amazing. I’m so glad you saw this sisi❤❤❤ can’t wait https://t.co/Oi8mueOA8h — Poetry In Motion (@Zethu42880943) August 5, 2020

We love to see women unite❤️, Cant wait to hear it. — #JikizintoVideo (@BeritaAfroSoul) August 5, 2020

I’m sure @Moonsanelly gou make it sound legendary by just her voice appearing there ❤️???????????????? — SEVEN DAYS OF CREATION EP DEBUT 23-08-20 ????????✨???? (@TeeAeySA2) August 5, 2020

Intresting collab???????? can’t wait coz nizi faves kalok❤️ — Yanela (@Yaya_Mtyobile) August 5, 2020

moon child got pipes for days, she can saaaang! been wishing she would surprise the people every now and then with them vocals so I cant wait ????????????????????????☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/i1a7DgbjSM — pateka quwe (@PatekaQuwe) August 5, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.