Simphiwe Dana announces upcoming collabs with Moonchild Sanelly and Mandisi Dyantyis

Yasmeen Sewnarain
Simphiwe Dana. Image: Twitter

The announcement surprised social media users as the two women have very different music styles.

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana revealed that she has teamed up with musician and dancer Moonchild Sanelly for a new song.

She made the announcement regarding their upcoming music on Twitter on 5 August 2020.

“So I’m doing a song with Moonchild Sanelly because baby can sing. Y’all don’t know that. And when I say someone can sing I mean it. Plus I love her whole aesthetic,” she wrote.

Simphiwe further stated she was in the process of setting up her music studio and would also be collaborating with trumpeter and vocalist Mandisi Dyantyis.

“Getting my studio up and running in the next few days. Only allowing two people at a time in studio, including myself. And one of them has to wear a mask at all times,” she said.

The announcement surprised social media users as the two women have very different music styles: Simphiwe has been hailed as the queen of Afro-soul, while Moonchild is known for her self-styled future ghetto funk genre.

Fans have expressed their excitement at the news, with many saying they can’t wait to hear what the track will sound like.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

