‘Life with Kelly Khumalo’ is now available to binge-watch and fans can’t get enough

Citizen reporter
'Life with Kelly Khumalo'. Picture: Showmax

‘I’m super excited on getting to know more about Her Vocal Highness,’ said one Twitter user.

The highly-anticipated show Life with Kelly Khumalo was released today and fans can’t get enough.

“The woman that you see in front of you is self-made,” she says in the opening scene of the show. “I can’t say I have a point of reference when it comes to being a good woman. However, I am now ready to embrace the greatness that God has created me for.”

A household name by the age of 21, Khumalo is one of South Africa’s biggest music stars. She was named Best Female Artist at the South African Music Awards in 2013, sold millions of albums, opened for Grammy winner Missy Elliott and has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

The series offers a front-row seat to Khumalo’s life as a single mother of two who is juggling parenting with the build-up to the release of not just her new album, The Voice of Africa, but also her first gin, titled Controversy.

Khumalo’s daughter Thingo and son Christian feature in the show; Thingo’s father is the late Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, while Christian’s father is rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye.

Her friends, musician Brenda Mtambo and founder of the Feather Awards Thami Dish. also feature prominently in the series.

Viewers have praised Khumalo for being a fantastic single mother who is raising her kids right. However, others took the opportunity to yet again hound her regarding the murder of Meyiwa, saying her show was the perfect platform to tell her side of the story.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

 

 

Discover the real Kelly Khumalo behind the headlines in this Showmax Original series which was produced by BarLeader, the company behind Being Bonang and Somizi & Mohale: The Union.

The first six episodes of Life With Kelly Khumalo are now available on Showmax, with the final seven episodes dropping Thursday, 27 August 2020.

