Giant wedding cake car gets people revved up

There’s no telling how far some people will go when it comes to extravagant wedding celebrations.

One couple decided to really take it to the next level by ordering a cake in the shape of a car that the bride and groom can actually fit into.

The cake car, created by Brazilian celebrity baker Beca Milano, features another five-tier cake on top of the car’s roof, with white flowers and engravings all around the body of the car.

And the best part is that the entire car is completely edible.

Talk about having your cake and driving it too.

