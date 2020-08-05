Women’s Month: 5 inspirational women to follow on TikTok

TikTok is shining a spotlight on some of the platform’s most popular South African female creators in light of Women’s Day on 9 August.

Find out what Women’s Day means to these five influential users and how they hope to inspire their followers.

1. Witney Ramabulana

Witney8 is known for creating a variety of entertaining content including dance videos and comedy skits, and hopping onto viral challenges.

When asked about what Women’s Day means to her, Witney said: “As a black woman in South Africa, I take pride in what the women of 1956 did for my freedom. I can be who and what I want to be without the permission of a man because of their fight.”

Witney wants to inspire the people watching her videos, and also encourage her 1 million followers to be and love themselves no matter what.

2. Chelsea Keta

Slim Girl Supreme is a creative makeup artist and body painter who is bold and loves art.

Chelsea says Women’s Day is a day where she commemorates the women who fought for the rights of other people, especially black women, in this country.

She added that it’s a time to acknowledge the strength and power that women hold, especially when they come together.

Chelsea’s message to women on this day is to always be yourself, stay motivated and achieve your dreams.

“I encourage people to always do what comes naturally to their being and allow any kind of growth to take place.”

3. Semone Skosan

Supermom, superwife, superfit and supercool Semone is known for posting fun and trending videos with her family.

“Women’s Day to me means celebrating every type of woman from different walks of life. Remembering the stand that was taken and the true strength we all carry within us,” she explains.

Semone says she loves creating videos on TikTok because it allows her to be her unfiltered self.

“I get to show others that we are all accepted for who we are and allowing myself to be silly and spread positivity at the same time. I encourage women to embrace who they are.”

4. Bella Monsoon

Latasha is not only a makeup artist but also a budding entrepreneur and trauma counsellor.

Although her content focuses on beauty and makeovers, Latasha says her goal is to inspire women to be authentic and true, which is why she always showcases the raw and real side of herself.

“Be yourself because that is the best and most important thing you can be. And where you can, spread love and kindness to one another because when women support women, remarkable things can happen.”

5. Mpho Mudau

Mpho Pink keeps fans entertained with her African comedy videos and participation in viral trends. She also uses her profile to advocate for women and women’s issues.

“I participate in trending issues that require awareness around women abuse, femicide, sexual harassment, etc. These issues can be trending on TikTok or around the world. Either way, I let my voice be heard.”

Mpho advises her female followers to “always use your voice to create change and spread positivity. You are strong and you deserve to rise above and shine”.

