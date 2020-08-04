Prince Kaybee, Ndlovu Youth Choir win big on episode 2 of the Samas

The second night of 26th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) under the subtheme #ForThaSoul opened with a performance from Judith Sephuma.

The multi-award-winning songstress belted her melodious hit Maropeng while standing in a deserted grand old theatre.

Ami Faku delivered an emotionally charged rendition of Inde Lendlela in an empty yet intimate outdoor venue under bright party lights.

Prince Kaybee emerged as the big winner for the night after clinching the coveted Male Artist of the Year award for his album Re Mmino.

Gospel singer and preacher Benjamin Dube, who is also a SAMA26 Lifetime Achievement Award honouree, took the Best Contemporary Faith Music Album for Glory in His Presence.

Samthing Soweto walked away with the Best Afro-Pop Album award for Isphithiphithi.

Reggae star Bongo Riot Di Dancehall Wakanda won the award for Best Reggae Album with True Stories, and Cape Town duo Lo-Ghost secured the Best Alternative Music Album for Cult Pop.

Others winners of the night included Lungisa Xhamela, the Ndlovu Youth Choir and Pilani Bubu.

Hosts Dineo Langa and Donovan Goliath did not disappoint with their glamourous outfits: the actress donned a Miss Boss Couture black gown complete with a gold headpiece, while the comedian wore a CSquared houndstooth jacket.

Comedian Skhumba Hlophe and radio personality DJ Ankletap kept viewers entertained with their commentary, alongside iconic gospel star Rebecca Malope.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), congratulated the winners: “We applaud the talent that so deservedly got honoured tonight. We are proud of their contribution to the local music landscape.

“We are also grateful to the many fans of music and supporters of the craft who continue to tune in and support the SAMA. Here’s to more exciting and beautifully produced episodes of SAMA26 this week.”

See the full list of #ForThaSoul winners below:

Best Afro Pop Album: Samthing Soweto – Isphithiphithi

Best Reggae Album: Bongo Riot Di Dancehall Wakanda – True Stories

Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Pilani Bubu – Folklore: Chapter 1

Best Adult Contemporary Album: Ndlovu Youth Choir – Africa

Best R&B/Soul Album: Lungisa Xhamela – My Heart To Your Soul

Best Alternative Music Album: Lo-Ghost – Cult Pop

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album: Benjamin Dube – Glory in His Presence

Male Artist of the Year: Prince Kaybee – Re Mmino

The third night of SAMA 26 will focus on the subtheme of #ForThatreets on Wednesday, 5 August. Tune in at 9pm on Mzansi Magic (Dstv channel 161) or stream the show on My Muze

