Hilarious online shopping fails

There’s an old saying that you can’t always get what you want, and this certainly rings true for some unfortunate online shoppers.

A local woman discovered the perils of buying into an image (literally) and receiving something entirely different in her delivery.

She shared photos of a dress she had ordered versus what she received and Tweeps are cracking up over the garment that she got instead.

Clearly seeing the humour in her purchase, Nathi Mapekula wrote on Twitter: “Be careful with online purchases????????????????????????????????.”

Be careful with online purchases???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/JedDDWraol — Nathi Mapekula (@Manqoba34) July 20, 2020

In honour of all the poor sods who also suffered a similar fate to Nathi, we thought this video would add to the laughter and hopefully remind buyers to first do background checks on their suppliers.

WATCH HERE:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.