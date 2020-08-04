Entertainment 4.8.2020 03:28 pm

Hilarious online shopping fails

Hayden Horner
A picture of the dress that Nathi should have received.

Online shopping can be great, and it can also be quite hilariously bad.

There’s an old saying that you can’t always get what you want, and this certainly rings true for some unfortunate online shoppers.

A local woman discovered the perils of buying into an image (literally) and receiving something entirely different in her delivery.

She shared photos of a dress she had ordered versus what she received and Tweeps are cracking up over the garment that she got instead.

Clearly seeing the humour in her purchase, Nathi Mapekula wrote on Twitter: “Be careful with online purchases????????????????????????????????.”

In honour of all the poor sods who also suffered a similar fate to Nathi, we thought this video would add to the laughter and hopefully remind buyers to first do background checks on their suppliers.

WATCH HERE:

