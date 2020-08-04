5 SA celebs with fashion and beauty brands

Thando Thabethe

Thabooty’s underwear and shapewear

Thando’s sexy swimwear and underwear range matches her sensual image. The DJ, actress, and businesswoman is the owner of Thabooty’s underwear and shapewear, which caters for women of all shapes and sizes. The range is available online with seasonal launches and updates to products.

Pearl Thusi

Black Pearl

Pearl’s haircare range is considered gold in the hair care industry. Not only because it’s locally manufactured but because she’s living proof that her products work. The range can be found at Clicks stores but often flies off the shelves as quickly as it lands.

The range has also inspired a quicker move for other haircare manufacturers to move into the natural hair care industry, something that was much needed. The products are described as being for all hair types including, coily, kinky, zig-zag, and desiring moisture. Whether 3a or 4c curl type, natural hair requires moisture.

DJ Zinhle

Era By DJ Zinhle

Hot on the heels of her bestie Pearl, Zinhle has established a powerful jewellery brand that consists of watches and bracelets. Her range differs with designs and caters for the edgy to the more subdued accessory wearer. In a bid to reach a wider market Zinhle collaborated with jewellery store American Swiss.

Lerato Kanayo

Flutterby LGK

The extremely busy Metro FM personality and DJ is the owner of Flutterby LGK eyelashes. Lerato can often be seen on social media wearing her eyelash brand.

Expressing her thoughts on her range on social media Lerato said: “Women make the world come alive. We make the world colourful. We are the inspiration behind all that happens! As the pillar of strength to many around you, we honour the centrifugal force that we’re able to create! Love being a woman and celebrate being one every day! And to every #FlutterQueen that battles their various circumstances, the hurdles, the sacrifices and the compromises they make, we wish you all inner strength! Happy Women’s Month!”

Lerato has added a range of pads to the Flutter family.

Zodwa Wabanthu

Touchable Day and Night fragrances

Zodwa released a fragrance duo described as glamorous and sexy perfumes. Both are designed by Zodwa herself to distinguish her unique nature and the love and excitement she brings to the world. The day time fragrance is described as an intoxicating and sensual, making it captivating and desirable, while the night fragrance is both sexy and alluring for the glamorous nights of fun and romance.

Zodwa has hinted that this is just the beginning of her ventures into beauty and she plans to grow. The reception of the fragrances from the public has been very positive.

