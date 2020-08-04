WATCH: Could this be Trump’s most ridiculous TV interview yet?

President Donald Trump has refused to discuss the coronavirus cases and deaths in the US.

In an interview that was broadcast on HBO on Monday, 4 August, Australian journalist Jonathan Swan debated with Trump over the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the US.

A clip of the interview shows the president shuffling through papers showing various graphs, before claiming that the US was “lower than the world in case death”.

Swan responded by saying he was talking about the number of US Covid-19 deaths as a population percentage.

“Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases,” said Mr Swan, inspecting the graph. “I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the US is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc”

Trump lashed out with: “You can’t do that.

“You have to go by — look, here is the United States — you have to go by the cases.

“What it says is when you have somebody that — where there’s a case, the people that live from those cases.”

As of date, the US has 4,862,513 confirmed cases, 2,255,250 of which are active. The death toll stands at 158,968.

Watch the video below:

To quote award-winning British comedian Jack Whitehall: “When America does stupid, you do stupid. Our village idiot is in a park, shouting at clouds. Yours is president.”

