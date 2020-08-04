Enhle Mbali to star in African mythology series ‘Blood Psalms’

Enhle Mbali has announced that she will be starring in a new series called Blood Psalms.

She revealed the news in an Instagram post by posting a picture of her character.

Enhle will play the role of Umna. From the looks of her outfit and the kraal she is sitting in, she appears to be royalty or a warrior.

“Meet Umna. Lives in a time where colonialism needn’t exist. A time when Kemet/Africa was thriving. A time where two opposing beliefs lived side by side. Not necessarily harmoniously. The circuses fighter is what we can consider her … ,” read the caption.

Blood Psalms is an upcoming Showmax series set to air in 2021. It tells the story of a fierce teenage African queen, Zazi, who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through complexities, politics and endless wars.

Multichoice has partnered with global broadcasting TV operator CANAL+ for the brand-new production.

The 10-part epic is based on South Africa’s pre-colonial mythology and is filmed in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and North West.

Fabrice Faux, chief content officer of CANAL+ International, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Showmax for the co-production of Blood Psalms. This African story, inspired by a Xhosa legend, will carry our viewers into mythological and epic adventures.

“With an outstanding directing and production team and a talented cast, Blood Psalms promises to be a big phenomenon that will resonate in all of Africa and internationally.”

Creative duo Layla Swart and Jahmil X.T Qubeka, who are the owners of Yellowbone Entertainment, are the brains behind the series. The creative duo directed and produced the hit boxing movie Knuckle City.

Blood Psalms features a cast of more than 50 black actors including Albert Ibokwe Khoza, Faith Baloyi, Hlubi Mboya, Richard Lukunku, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Siv Ngesi, Thando Thabethe and Warren Masemola among many others.

