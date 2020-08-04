Entertainment 4.8.2020 10:54 am

#SAMA26MustFall: Viewers infuriated over episode 1

Citizen reporter
SAMAs 26 hosts Donovan Goliath and Dineo Langa. Picture: Twitter

‘The SAMAs have lost their credibility.’

The first episode of the 26th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) aired on Monday evening and Mzansi is not happy.

The virtual show is spread out over five days, with the final episode on Friday, 7 August 2020 on Mzansi Magic.

The new format has upset some viewers who are accustomed to watching the ceremony on SABC 1. In fact, award-winning rapper AKA was confused about when the show was being broadcast.

Social media users also still infuriated over certain musicians not being nominated or receiving awards, which has led to the hashtag #SAMA26MustFall trending online and a call to boycott the awards.

Tweeps were not having it when Master KG wasn’t nominated for his massive hit Jerusalema, and Ami Faku not winning Newcomer of the Year despite going double platinum.

Some have also accused the SAMAs of purposefully disregarding artists from Limpopo.

See some of the reactions on social media below:

