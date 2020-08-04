SAMA26MustFall: Viewers infuriated over episode 1

The first episode of the 26th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) aired on Monday evening and Mzansi is not happy.

The virtual show is spread out over five days, with the final episode on Friday, 7 August 2020 on Mzansi Magic.

The new format has upset some viewers who are accustomed to watching the ceremony on SABC 1. In fact, award-winning rapper AKA was confused about when the show was being broadcast.

Wait!! The SAMAs are happening right now??? Where??? — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 3, 2020

Social media users also still infuriated over certain musicians not being nominated or receiving awards, which has led to the hashtag #SAMA26MustFall trending online and a call to boycott the awards.

Tweeps were not having it when Master KG wasn’t nominated for his massive hit Jerusalema, and Ami Faku not winning Newcomer of the Year despite going double platinum.

Some have also accused the SAMAs of purposefully disregarding artists from Limpopo.

See some of the reactions on social media below:

Record of the year is JERUSALEMA by Master KG???? GOD approved it with 65 million+ views and global recognition. Fraudsters must fall #SAMA26 pic.twitter.com/dXkDyUNHU0 — Lukhanyo Radebe (@LukhanyoRN) August 3, 2020

So they snubbed Ami Faku for best newcomer?? She had such a big year mos!!! Ai the SAMA’s have lost their credibility shame.????????????#SAMA26 pic.twitter.com/86Gx4mMDlN — MUSAWENKOSI????????????️‍???? (@MusawenkosiTV) August 3, 2020

Say you will by K.O won over Akulaleki by Soweto Something????????‍♂️????????‍♂️Where is Melusi?? We need him to call the hawks for these fraudsters!! #SAMA26 #SAMA26MustFall pic.twitter.com/F03jwZDzQS — Lukhanyo Radebe (@LukhanyoRN) August 3, 2020

So no one was nominated from Limpopo.. This is joke like the year 2020 itself..????#SAMA26MustFall #SAMA26 pic.twitter.com/8kxLe6dObd — curio mishek (@curiomisheck) August 4, 2020

So the #SAMA26 won’t be televised on SABC ? ???? Everything has become so expensive recently. Theres no reason to pay TV license anymore. — Kamo Marven (@AkeMarven) August 3, 2020

#SAMA26 I know this is the “New Normal” but noo man. pic.twitter.com/XyJKXIXF2N — L U T H O – D U N A ???? (@DunaLutho) August 3, 2020

South African music artists go through depression because the industry is overlooking thier hard work these Awards are the main source of depression #SAMA26 pic.twitter.com/mcs95DNORd — Amandla Rululu Fini (@AmandlaF) August 4, 2020

