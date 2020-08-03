Entertainment 3.8.2020 01:41 pm

WATCH: This video has Mzansi dying with laughter

Hayden Horner
Possibly the funniest thing we've see all year.

It is possibly the funniest response to the alcohol ban, ever, and we are in stitches!

Like a significant portion of South Africa’s population, we don’t find it amusing that we are not allowed to buy or sell alcohol since the recent second ban.

However, even with dry throats, we are still able to laugh at other people’s reactions to the latest restrictions.

A video, which is a parody of a news interview about the ban, posted on Twitter is causing an explosion of laughter across social media and, because it’s done so well, some users actually thought it was real.

Watch the video here:

