WATCH: This video has Mzansi dying with laughter

Like a significant portion of South Africa’s population, we don’t find it amusing that we are not allowed to buy or sell alcohol since the recent second ban.

However, even with dry throats, we are still able to laugh at other people’s reactions to the latest restrictions.

A video, which is a parody of a news interview about the ban, posted on Twitter is causing an explosion of laughter across social media and, because it’s done so well, some users actually thought it was real.

Watch the video here:

Never a dull day in South Aah I tell you ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2z5DKouJX6 — Refiloe Ramogase (@refiloer) July 14, 2020

