MUST HAVE! 5 local designers featured on ‘Black is King’ that you can buy from

Beyoncé’s Black is King debuted this past weekend with much fanfare and excitement and along with beautifully styled visuals, Beyoncé opened up an online portal where fans can purchase designer pieces from items showcased on Black is King.

Various local designers have been showcased on Beyoncé’s Black Parade route. A description of the portal is “Black Parade” benefits Bey GOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the NAACP, to support black-owned small businesses in need. Many local designer pieces worn on the visual re-imagining can be purchased locally or online. Numerous designers reacted with excitement after seeing their websites and pieces attached on the portal.

Here is a list of some of the designers Beyhive fans can buy fashion pieces from.

MaXhosa

Beyoncé has been a supporter of the designer for some time and she was often spotted wearing his designs before doing Black is King.

David Tale

What is a Queen without a king? David Tale is known as the King of local fashion and with an extensive fashion wardrobe, he’s acknowledged as being one of the best in the business. At the red carpet premiere last year, actress Florence Kasumba wore a David Tlale design.

Africa your time is now

This label makes graphic T-shirts with powerful messages. They describe their clothing as a re-awakening, a recalibration, and re-ignition of the spirit of African influence. A reminder that Africans don’t need any external validation from other nations for us to believe that we can do it or reach our goals. They have taken a positive ‘I can’ approach to urban streetwear.

Bedoo Original

Beaded head-dresses were featured in a scene where actress Nandi Madida is flanked by her bridesmaids each wearing a uniquely styled headdress. The delicately beaded pieces are most likely to feature in many post lockdown weddings.

Orapeleng Modutle

This wedding dress designer is defined as a top name in South Africa’s young fashion designer world. Orapeleng has a distinctive panache and often uses TV Boity Thulo as his muse to showcase his high fashion designer gowns.

