‘Idols SA’ is back: Here’s what went down during the season premiere

Idols SA is back on television screens as the first episode of season 16 aired on Sunday, 2 August.

The popular singing reality competition kicked off last night in Cape Town with mass auditions.

The talent in the Mother City seemed promising as judges Unathi Nkayi, Randall Abrahams, Somizi Mhlongo and guest judge Cassper Nyovest handed out a total of 32 golden tickets on the first day – a big improvement from last year when only 24 golden tickets were given out in Pretoria in the first episode.

Cassper actually enjoyed being a judge so much that he said he would gladly be a part of the entire season.

.@SamsungMobileSA thank you for making me do idols!!!! I was skeptical at first but I had soooooooo much fun!!! I would do a whole season!!!! #idolssa — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 2, 2020

Viewers were loving all the funny moments in the new season so far, including ProVerb’s sarcasm.

Can we discuss Proverb’s sarcasm????

He’s sarcasm will make you believe he’s on your side!????‍♀️#idolssa pic.twitter.com/TnOp9upons — K A H -B E L O W ???????? (@__Below) August 2, 2020

One contestant that surprised viewers was Sibabalwe Tunzi, who is Miss Universe Zozibini’s sister. Watch the touching moment Sibabalwe tells Zozibini she made it through on Idols SA.

No, we’re not crying… ???? The moment Sibabalwe Tunzi tells her sister and Miss Universe ???? @zozitunzi that SHE MADE IT on #IdolsSA! — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 2, 2020

Another contestant, Siwaphiwe, had everyone in stitches when she got so excited that her wig fell off.

And then there was the moment Somizi lost a bet with Cassper and had to streak across the show’s set as his punishment.

See some of the other reactions on social media below:

The wig lady is already my fav #idolssa pic.twitter.com/55ho6Edjfx — Katleho (@KayKhathi) August 2, 2020

Are we just going to ignore that Unathi head gear #idolssa pic.twitter.com/lk0vdVtaUN — Mandolin Farmer❤️ (@Queen7932) August 2, 2020

First it was the wig now ke Somizi ???????????? this season just keeps getting better and better????????????#idolssa pic.twitter.com/dkhX7VQjT5 — ✨Tshegofatso Mphehlo???????? (@TshegofatsoMph9) August 2, 2020

