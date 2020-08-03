Entertainment 3.8.2020 08:45 am

‘Idols SA’ is back: Here’s what went down during the season premiere

Citizen reporter
'Idols SA' season 16. Picture: Mzansi Magic

From a dropped weave to a naked judge, the first episode of the hit reality show had viewers falling about laughing.

Idols SA is back on television screens as the first episode of season 16 aired on Sunday, 2 August.

The popular singing reality competition kicked off last night in Cape Town with mass auditions.

The talent in the Mother City seemed promising as judges Unathi Nkayi, Randall Abrahams, Somizi Mhlongo and guest judge Cassper Nyovest handed out a total of 32 golden tickets on the first day – a big improvement from last year when only 24 golden tickets were given out in Pretoria in the first episode.

Cassper actually enjoyed being a judge so much that he said he would gladly be a part of the entire season.

Viewers were loving all the funny moments in the new season so far, including ProVerb’s sarcasm.

One contestant that surprised viewers was Sibabalwe Tunzi, who is Miss Universe Zozibini’s sister. Watch the touching moment Sibabalwe tells Zozibini she made it through on Idols SA.

Another contestant, Siwaphiwe, had everyone in stitches when she got so excited that her wig fell off.

And then there was the moment Somizi lost a bet with Cassper and had to streak across the show’s set as his punishment.

See some of the other reactions on social media below:

