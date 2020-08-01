WATCH: Ami Faku opens up about being successful and living her dream

Ami Faku’s golden voice has taken over local airwaves and it seems that everything she touches turns to platinum.

The talented artist from the Eastern Cape shot to fame as a contestant on The Voice SA.

Her hit single “Into Ingawe” has gone double platinum, and amassed over 6.5 million streams and downloads.

The singer’s list of achievements continues to grow, with her single “Inde Lendlela” being awarded gold status. Her debut album “Imali” also went gold.

Faku has also received four Sama nominations this year, including Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Afro Pop Album.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.