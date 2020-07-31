Ami Faku, Sha Sha top Spotify’s most-streamed female artists in SA

Spotify has unveiled the top 10 most streamed South African female musicians in 2020 ahead of Women’s Day on 9 August.

Soul singer Ami Faku topped the list as Deezer’s most streamed South African female artist in 2019, followed by Lebo Sekgobela, Lady Zamar and Simmy.

R&B singer and songwriter Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli topped the list as the most-streamed female artist, followed by former The Voice SA contestant Ami Faku and Zimbabwean songstress Sha Sha.

Last year, Shekhinah held the title for the most-streamed female musician, followed by Lady Zamar. But this year both women dropped down to the bottom of the list.

The most-streamed local music genre in South Africa is amapiano, which has been gaining popularity since it first emerged in 2012.

The streaming platform also revealed the 10 most streamed local tracks by South African female artists.

Newcomer Elaine clinched seven of the ten spots on the list, with her singles You’re the One and Risky coming in at number one and two respectively, followed by DJ Zihle’s hit Umlilo.

Spotify will be celebrating female voices during August, so keep an eye out for various new playlists, podcasts and takeovers by the top female musicians for Women’s Month.

Top 10 most-streamed female artists in SA

1. Elaine

2. Ami Faku

3. Sha Sha

4. Demi Lee Moore

5. Juanita du Plessis

6. Karen Zoid

7. Amanda Black

8. Zonke

9. Shekhinah

10. Lady Zamar

Top 10 most-streamed tracks by female artists in SA

1. “You’re The One” – Elaine

2. “Risky” – Elaine

3. “Umlilo” – DJ Zinhle

4. “I Just Wanna Know” – Elaine

5. “Changes” – Elaine

6. “I/You” – Elaine

7. “Hamba” – Q Twins ft DJ Tira

8. “17 Shots” -Christia Visser

9. “Say It” – Elaine

10. “When We’re Alone” – Elaine

(Compiled by Yasmeen Sewnarain)

