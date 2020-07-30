‘Black Is King’ update: Busiswa to host live IG conversation

Acclaimed South African singer Busiswa is hosting a series of Live IG conversations this week, leading to the screening of Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Black is King film.

Black Is King tells the story of a young king’s journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity. Guided by his ancestors, father and childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

Busiswa joins the likes of South African celebs such as Connie Chiume (Gomora), Nandi Madida (The Road), Nyaniso Dzedze (Binnelanders) and Warren Masemola (The River) to be featured in the film.

The film is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift from last year’s release of Disney’s The Lion King.

“Black Is King is a powerful, relevant and timely creative and celebratory expression of identity that we felt was important to be shared with fans across Africa as it launched globally on Disney+. We’re thrilled to continue the journey that started with The Lion King,” Christine Service, senior vice president of The Walt Disney Company Africa, said in a statement.

The teaser and trailer about this new visual album are already taking the world by storm and this weekend, Mzansi gets to watch it exclusively on M-Net, which has acquired the rights from The Walt Disney Company to screen Black Is King across Africa.

“We’re very excited to be part of this global event, but what makes Black Is King even more important for us, is that it shines the spotlight on the many phenomenal African creatives who were involved in the project – both on screen and behind the scenes,” said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice group CEO for video entertainment.

Filmed in various locations, the film’s cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

The new trailer provides a glimpse of some of the special guests in the film.

They include models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, author and Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and JAY-Z, among others. Many artists featured on The Lion King: The Gift album also make appearances.

