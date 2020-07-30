Celebs & viral 30.7.2020 12:54 pm

GET THE LOOK! Thembi Seete debuts sexy new pixie cut

Thami Kwazi
image: Instagram

The stunning actress and Azuri beauty business owner is bringing back the easy to maintain ’90s trend made popular by singer Toni Braxton and actress Halle Berry.

The Mzansi Magic Gomora actress Thembi Seete debuted her next sexy pixie cut on Instagram. The stunning 43-year-old Azuri beauty business owner is bringing back the easy to maintain ’90s trend made popular by singer Toni Braxton and actress Halle Berry. She is credited with making the razor cut popular in 2016 when she was still  presenting the SABC 1 dance show Jika Majika.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While there is no conventional pixie cute, the style is identified by a tapered neck trim and longer bangs towards the front, creating a more of a mushroom-like look. Thembi reminds us how to make shortly trimmed tresses look super sexy.

She  went for the layered pixie with longer voluminous bangs in the front. She added symmetry to the style with an asymmetrical line on the side adding a bit of edge to the look.

Edging the bangs to the side offers flexibility for those days when she doesn’t feel like flat ironing and applying heat to the hair. A layered pixie is perfect for anyone with fine or short hair as it gives the illusion of more volume.

Maintaining the pixie cut without heat is easy by applying mousse to the hair at night, followed-up by tying it down  with a satin scarf to ensure super sleek edges.

