‘Idols SA’ is back! Here’s what you need to know

Idols SA will be returning to screens this August for season 16 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we turn 16, your living room will, from this Sunday, transform into front-row seats of the biggest entertainment spectacle, enough to make you forget about your lockdown woes,” said executive producer and director of SIC entertainment, Gavin Wratten.

“This is because Idols SA is back and we are really excited about the show – from the wooden mic, right up to the live shows. This year’s Idols will be more than just a show.”

Mzansi Magic confirmed in a statement that safety is a priority hence strict hygiene protocols will be implemented both during filming and the live shows.

The channel also stated that auditions for the new season were filmed in March before the lockdown in four cities – Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.

“While the show’s production team will take the necessary health precautions to ensure the safety of the contestants is prioritised, all mass auditions were shot before lockdown,” read the statement.

“All the requisite health guidelines will be put in place ahead of all the live shows, and the cast and crew will ensure that social distancing, sanitising of hands, and venues with adequate ventilation will be used for this year’s showpiece.”

Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho will be back as the host of the reality show along with judges Randal Abrahams, Unathi Nkayi and Somizi Mhlongo.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is set to be the first guest judge when the new season premieres on Sunday, 2 August.

All the drama, @casspernyovest, excitement, confusion, nerves and a crazy dare… It could only be #IdolsSA, premiering in Cape Town this Sunday at 17:30 on @Mzansimagic! pic.twitter.com/mtm1CCmL4j — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) July 29, 2020

Last year, Luyolo Yiba beat Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi to be crowned the winner of season 15. He walked away with a record deal from Gallo and over R1.5 million in prizes.

Season 16 of Idols SA airs Sundays at 5.30pm from 2 August 2020 on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161)

