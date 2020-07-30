Has Cassper Nyovest been shading AKA with his tweet on autotune?

Idols is coming back on 2 August and the singing competition has revealed who their first guest judge will be during the auditions – Mr Fill Up himself, rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Hyping up the episode the rapper seemed to shade a certain artist for using autotune: “I’m on Idols this Sunday!!! Singing without autotune!!!! Yall better watch this!!!! #IdolsSA”

Of course, tweeps automatically thought he was shading his bitter rival AKA, who has fully embraced autotune in his music.

Noticing a bit of a reaction to his tweet, Cassper joked why people were more excited about the autotune than his appearance: “Hao !!! Why are you guys excited about the autotune part of this video?”

Twitter was ready for any sort of beef a “twar” between the two rappers, but it did it came.

With a growing number of artists and fans voicing their opinions on how the SAMAs decide their nominees, Cassper also vocalised his thoughts. Saying the SAMA’s not recognising Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode hit song Jerusalema for Song of the Year category is probably not sitting well with them at all.

He said: “Master KG and Jerusalema has more hype than the SAMAs. I’m sure they must be pissed off cause they knew what they were doing was foul and God said, NOT WITH MY CHILD!!!! He elevated him even further!!!! Modimo ha se sematla tlemna!!!”

The rapper will be a first-time dad in September , and his album Any Minute Now is about this milestone. The album is set to be released on 11 September.

