Tumi Masemola apologises for mourning the wrong Candy

Actress, musician and former Gang of Instrumentals member Tumi Masemola has had to issue an apology after she posted an image mourning the wrong Candy shortly after the death of veteran actress Candy Moloi was announced.

“My heart is broken. I am not one to regularly post those who have passed. To me it is like glorifying death but this morning, I will publicly mourn women who continue to inspire me in my every day. May your souls rest in love. My deepest condolences to their families,” tweeted Masemola on Wednesday along with an image of Candy Tsa Mandebele alongside the recently deceased Zindzi Mandela, Mary Twala and Monyeen Lee.

The tweet stayed up for hours before Masemola realised her mistake and apologised. All the while, upset Twitter users criticised her for the mistake.

First frame, no sis ????. — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) July 29, 2020

???????????????????? Ask again!! — Tsholofelo. N (@Tsholo_Nage) July 29, 2020

Is Candy No More? pic.twitter.com/lhMlZtPDI8 — Timhelembe Fanny Vukeya (@vukeyafo) July 29, 2020

Three hours later the tweet still stands firmly ????????. O na le nkane yong. That’s why Mandla said o jele chelete ya company. — Hlabane Tebatso Matt® (@hlabanematt) July 29, 2020

Yoooh???????? mistaken identity! Wrong Candy. — MissLioness (@Cozmic_Love) July 29, 2020

“My sincere apologies for my grave error. I am completely embarrassed and wish I could dig a hole. Le ntshwareleng for posting incorrect image. CandyTsamaNdebele is very much alive,” tweeted Masemola, nearly 12 hours after her first tweet had gone up.

My sincere apologies for my grave error. I am completely embarrassed and wish I could dig a hole. Le ntshwareleng for posting incorrect image. CandyTsamaNdebele is very much alive. ???????? — ????Tumi Masemola (@TumiFromTheGang) July 29, 2020

Masemola meant to share her condolences for Candy Moloi, mother to actress Lerato Zah Moloi.

For years, Candy played the role of Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC2 soap opera Muvhango.

Her passing was confirmed on Tuesday by SABC and Muvhango producers in a joint statement. Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

