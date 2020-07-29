Veteran actor Jet Novuka joins the cast of ‘Uzalo’

Veteran actor Jet Novuka has joined the cast of Uzalo.

He will play the role of Captain Yamkela Mpambani, a shrewd and no-nonsense cop, on the popular SABC 1 soapie.

Novuka is best known for his role as Zakes in the SABC 1 drama series Yizo Yizo and Andile Makhubu in the M-Net Original Productions drama Jacob’s Cross.

The award-winning actor has also appeared in several television shows including 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls, Home Affairs, Igazi, Isidingo, The River, Zero Tolerance and Zone 14.

Uzalo said in a statement that it would be bringing back a familiar face to shake things up.

“True to form, every season brings on fresh faces to deliver exciting twists, as well as reintroduces familiar faces to shake things up,” read a statement.

Nomcebo Gumede, who plays the role of feisty temptress Mumsy, will be making her return to the show in the new season.

Creative Director for Uzalo Brenda Mukwevho said: “We’re excited about Sir Jet Novuka joining the Uzalo family and Nomcebo Gumede returning to the family. We have some great plot twists coming up and cannot wait for audiences to see what the cast will deliver.”

While Uzalo will be welcoming new talent, some characters will be leaving the show, such as Nomcebo (played by Nombulelo Mhlongo) and the Khanyile brothers, Thulane and Godfather (played by Thulani Shange and Sizwe Khumbuza).

“We also thank Nombulelo, Thulani and Sizwe for the great work they’ve presented as part of the Uzalo family. They gave their all and we are grateful to have been able to work with them,” said Mukwevho.

