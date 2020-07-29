6 Emmy nominations for Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show

The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah is feeling ‘blesssed and fulfilled’ about his show’s 6 Emmy Award nominations.

The list of nominations include, Variety Talk Series: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central), Best Writing in a Variety Talk Series, Best Directing of a Variety Series: David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (“Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus”).

The comedian and author took to his Facebook page posting a picture of himself saying: “Tired and scruffy but blessed and fulfilled, ” about the show and his team’s nomination at the awards which will take place on 20 September 2020.

This is not Noah’s first nomination at the Emmys or a major award nomination for that matter: he was also nominated for a Grammy in 2020. Prior to that, he was also nominated in 2018 for a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

The nominations for this year’s awards were announced on Tuesday and has seen the likes of Michael Jordan’s documentary also being nominated.

The Academy has come under much criticism over the years for its lack of diversity in its nominations for small screen productions but this tweeted: “Black Lives Matter. Black Stories Matter,” the Academy tweeted Tuesday.

This year’s nominations includes a more diverse line-up of nominees.

The author who is said to be in talks about a movie about his life based on his book, Born a Crime, has received nothing but high praise on social media due to his ability to have seamlessly taken the popular show and broadcast it from his home in New York by switching up the format and the name to The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah.

READ NEXT: Emmy takeaways: record for black actors, new nominees and Michael Jordan

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.