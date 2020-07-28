Redi Tlhabi pleads with her followers to ignore man who threatened to rape her

Broadcaster and author Redi Tlhabi has pleaded with her followers to not circulate the image of a man who recently threatened to rape her on social media.

Responding to a since-deleted tweet, Tlhabi recently tweeted in part: “Morning 1) You should not hijack someone else’s image 2) If you are going to make rape threats, you need to make it harder for anyone to identify you 3) Does your fiancée know that you make rape threats on Twitter? Does your employer know?”

Her response was immediately met with requests for his picture for the purposes to circulate as a way to shame him for his actions.

I have his picture. I'll oblige soon https://t.co/dX6aEMmmcb — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 27, 2020

The Twitter user in question, who hid behind the handle @jamessociopoli1 was exposed after Twitter user @Biker626 alerted a man named Ziyanada Sibeko that his images were being used on the fake account.

Sibeko immediately took action and was able to find out the identity of the person behind the account.

Thank you for the alert. I’ve reported the account and we have been able to track the identity of the person behind it. I will be addressing an email to his employer and report it to the authorities. Please RT for awareness ???????? https://t.co/spoiJD856Y — Ziyanda Sibeko (@sibekoziyanda) July 27, 2020

His details were then used to contact his employer in order to get him to account for his actions.

Dear @OakhurstIns, I have sent an email to your HR Manager regarding one of your employees who made serious rape threats against @RediTlhabi using my images. Please note that I have instructed my lawyers to be in contact with you & I will be exploring all legal options. Please RT https://t.co/QeEGA8lXAV pic.twitter.com/MQ4WEng9g2 — Ziyanda Sibeko (@sibekoziyanda) July 27, 2020

This after he spent months tweeting vitriol against black, female public figures such as Thuli Madonsela, Ntsiki Mazwai and Tlhabi.

Tlhabi was flooded with messages of support, many of which demanded that she take this matter all the way in making sure her harasser faces the music.

This is so scary! South African men are so so scary. How can asking questions of the government lead to rape threats?! I hope they drag his ass to jail. Woah https://t.co/6Vf8nGcckk — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) July 27, 2020

Thanks Nomboniso. I am following this through with the police and his employer. I cannot post his image and further details but am pursuing this. Thank you so much https://t.co/78ZgtxhXNC — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 27, 2020

Thank you so much for following through with this. That tweet was so traumatic to read, can’t imagine how violated you must have felt. People like him absolutely NEED to be taught a lesson, and right now you are doing the Lord’s Work. ???????? — ????????‍♀️C A S S A N D R A???? (@MsCassandraGud) July 27, 2020

2 rape threats posted on Twitter and @sibekoziyanda profile picture used for identity theft on Twitter…a private matter? What's wrong with you? If you don't know what's going on why don't you just be still and find something else to do? https://t.co/Pazu4F0x1R — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 27, 2020

Though she has yet to share the latest update on the matter, she did ask her followers to not circulate her harasser’s image after they went in search of it on their own accord.

Before I say goodnight…I have received so much love and support on these streets today. And it's always like that. Always. The love is ALWAYS bigger, deeper and warmer. It is also empowering. So thank you. Every single one of you ???????? — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 27, 2020

