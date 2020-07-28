Celebs & viral 28.7.2020 08:05 pm

Redi Tlhabi pleads with her followers to ignore man who threatened to rape her

Kaunda Selisho
Redi Tlhabi pleads with her followers to ignore man who threatened to rape her

Redi Tlhabi. Picture: Twitter.

Broadcaster and author Redi Tlhabi has pleaded with her followers to not circulate the image of a man who recently threatened to rape her on social media.

Responding to a since-deleted tweet, Tlhabi recently tweeted in part: “Morning 1) You should not hijack someone else’s image 2) If you are going to make rape threats, you need to make it harder for anyone to identify you 3) Does your fiancée know that you make rape threats on Twitter? Does your employer know?”

Her response was immediately met with requests for his picture for the purposes to circulate as a way to shame him for his actions.

The Twitter user in question, who hid behind the handle @jamessociopoli1 was exposed after Twitter user @Biker626 alerted a man named Ziyanada Sibeko that his images were being used on the fake account.

Sibeko immediately took action and was able to find out the identity of the person behind the account.

His details were then used to contact his employer in order to get him to account for his actions.

This after he spent months tweeting vitriol against black, female public figures such as Thuli Madonsela, Ntsiki Mazwai and Tlhabi.

jamessociopoli1 tweets | Image: Screenshots

jamessociopoli1 tweets | Image: Screenshots

jamessociopoli1 tweets | Image: Screenshots

jamessociopoli1 tweets | Image: Screenshots

Tlhabi was flooded with messages of support, many of which demanded that she take this matter all the way in making sure her harasser faces the music.

Though she has yet to share the latest update on the matter, she did ask her followers to not circulate her harasser’s image after they went in search of it on their own accord.

