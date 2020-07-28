Jo-Anne Reyneke joins the cast of ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Actress Jo-Anne Reyneke has joined the cast of Generations The Legacy.

She will play the role of Refilwe Zungu: a charming, ambitious and smart woman who is the stepdaughter of Walter Nkaba (Nimrod Nkosi).

Refilwe’s biological father, Daniel Zungu, was a struggle stalwart who died 10 years ago and left a fortune behind for his daughter.

Unfortunately, life hasn’t been too kind to Refilwe, and neither has her stepfather. Over the years, she has been unashamedly used by Walter to further his own political agendas.

However, growing up around alpha males has made Refilwe comfortable around them, so when Walter introduces her to one of his powerful associates, she knows exactly how to hold her own – leaving him weak at the knees.

Reyneke is best known for her role as bubbly receptionist Pearl on SABC 2 soapie Muvhango.

She also played Prudence Oliphant, the uptight office manager for Redemption Records in e.tv’s Rhythm City.

Her acting credits also include appearances in several television shows such as Celebrity Mystery Box, Broken Vows, High Rollers, Intersexions, Isidingo and Scandal.

The 32-year-old actress will make her debut on Generations: The Legacy in August 2020.

