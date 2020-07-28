WATCH: SA may have its differences but we all love to dance

South Africans may have their differences when it comes to a number of issues, but there’s one thing that always seems to unite us – dance.

From two schoolboys going head-to-head in the sports stand on Instagram to another two showing off their meticulously choreographed moves on Facebook – there’s just something heart-warming watching people from different cultures unite in dance.

This first video of the sports stand boys was posted on Instagram in September 2018 and what makes it so important is that it is also our nation’s Heritage Month.

In this second more recent video posted to Facebook this week, two school friends are seen showing off their skillfully rehearsed dance moves while adhering to mask-wearing under our Covid-19 laws.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.