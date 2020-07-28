Entertainment 28.7.2020 12:30 pm

WATCH: ‘Jerusalema’ fever takes hold of Canada

Hayden Horner
Canadians are caught up in Jerusalema fever.

The song has reached a staggering 50 million YouTube views.

There seems no end to the global social media sensation that South African musician Master KG’s smash hit Jerusalema is causing.

Just last week The Citizen posted a video, which has shared by over 43,000 people and viewed some 1 million times, of priests and nuns in Italy getting down to the infectious tune.

This time around the song that has reached YouTube views numbers unheard of for any local artist, has grabbed the attention of a group of friends in Canada.

The video posted on Twitter by a user identified as Boitumelo has garnered 151,600 views and 8,500 likes.

Currently sitting at 50 million YouTube views, the song and its dance routine has sparked a trend of videos going viral all over the world.

