Kabelo spills the tea about him and Dee on ‘Date My Family’

Viewers who watched the last night’s episode of Date My Family were blown away by Kabelo’s good looks, manners and charitable nature.
And now the hunk has updated fans via Twitter about what he has decided about his and Dee’s compatibility … and it’s not what fans were expecting at all.
Thanks @DateMyFamilyZA myself and @MissDee34705891 went to several dates after the show. We enjoyed each other’s company. However after sometime we have agreed to remain friends and stay in contact.#DateMyFamilly
Kabelo & Dee pic.twitter.com/t8dOfyFsw6
— Kabelo Zeal (@MabasaKabelo) July 26, 2020
He has admitted that even though the pair have been on a number of dates, they have both decided to just keep it in the friend zone.
Being friendzoned is something I’m not ready for and will never be ready for it???????????????? pic.twitter.com/dkRiIsnPcZ
— Be happy (@Dominic27i) July 26, 2020
Some fans aren’t taking so well and Vuyiswa Mzinyathi (@vuyiswa612) wrote: “But you guys looked so good together ????????”, while Nkateko (@Nkateko62588577) asked: “Why mara… You were our only hope.”
