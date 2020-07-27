Entertainment 27.7.2020 03:12 pm

Kabelo spills the tea about him and Dee on ‘Date My Family’

Hayden Horner
Kabelo has made a decision about his relationship with Dee.

How far has the handsome and well-mannered guy decided to go with his lady?

Viewers who watched the last night’s episode of Date My Family were blown away by Kabelo’s good looks, manners and charitable nature.

And now the hunk has updated fans via Twitter about what he has decided about his and Dee’s compatibility … and it’s not what fans were expecting at all.

He has admitted that even though the pair have been on a number of dates, they have both decided to just keep it in the friend zone.

Some fans aren’t taking so well and Vuyiswa Mzinyathi (@vuyiswa612) wrote: “But you guys looked so good together ????????”, while Nkateko (@Nkateko62588577) asked: “Why mara… You were our only hope.”

