Ntsiki Mazwai fires shots at Khusela Diko and announces her intention to run for office

Kaunda Selisho
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with Ntsiki Mazwai | Image: Twitter

“I wish we had more Ntsiki Mazwai’s in government because aboKusela are not it,” said Mazwai.

After taking shots at presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko following reports that her husband is at the centre of a R125-million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract, controversial musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has announced her intention to enter politics.

“Why can’t we have leaders who have a genuine love of service and are honest?” asked Mazwai before announcing her intention to participate in the 2024 elections as an independent candidate.

She then tweeted: “I wish we had more Ntsiki Mazwai’s in government because aboKusela are not it.”


Mazwai then confirmed her seriousness to run after a follower expressed their support for her political career.

While she has not yet made her manifesto clear, she seems to be guided by the principle of ‘Twitterbuntu’ – a phrase she coined.

Mazwai’s followers are completely behind the idea of having her in office and many of them declared their support.

