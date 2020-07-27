Ntsiki Mazwai fires shots at Khusela Diko and announces her intention to run for office

After taking shots at presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko following reports that her husband is at the centre of a R125-million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract, controversial musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has announced her intention to enter politics.

“Why can’t we have leaders who have a genuine love of service and are honest?” asked Mazwai before announcing her intention to participate in the 2024 elections as an independent candidate.

She then tweeted: “I wish we had more Ntsiki Mazwai’s in government because aboKusela are not it.”

Yes….I am running as an independent candidate in 2024 ????????that announcement was made the day my grandmother died. I know when the universe speaks to me. — #IAmNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) July 27, 2020

I wish we had more Ntsiki Mazwai's in government because aboKusela are not it…….. — #IAmNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) July 27, 2020



Mazwai then confirmed her seriousness to run after a follower expressed their support for her political career.

Guys can I ask you for nomination wethu?☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/N1OwCp9g3p — #IAmNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) July 27, 2020

While she has not yet made her manifesto clear, she seems to be guided by the principle of ‘Twitterbuntu’ – a phrase she coined.

Imagine if twitterbuntu was government ???????????????? — #IAmNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) July 27, 2020

He is my twitter friend hehehehehe all the good guys in politics chat to me behind closed doors and encourage me ???????????????? https://t.co/T2Ku94gMVT — #IAmNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) July 27, 2020

Mazwai’s followers are completely behind the idea of having her in office and many of them declared their support.

Hay ingathi uyalwa Knowing what you stand for, mna I’d vote for you I’m just worried that young people support what’s popular in the mainstream. They’re more receptive to popularity than ideas. That’s how the SAn electorate generally behaves. — ATHI (@simplyathi) July 27, 2020

@ntsikimazwai i will vote for you❤️ — stuff samasupa???? (@_Oratilee) July 27, 2020

Wish I could vote twice just for you Ms Mazwai for president. — Philangani (@CollinNzuza) July 27, 2020

You got mine ???? — Krisjan Rooderik (@KRooderik) July 27, 2020

I'd vote — S L I E ❤️ (@MSimelaneslie) July 27, 2020

