All hell breaks loose after Boity calls the bible ‘the epitome of patriarchy’

Rapper Boity Thulo has become the talk of the town after she declared the bible “the epitome of patriarchy” on Sunday evening.

This after she responded to another Twitter user’s question about “what ruined religion for you?”

“Lack of female voices and representation especially in the Bible. Also, the journey didn’t fill up the void in my soul the way I was brought up to believe it would,” responded Thulo.

Thulo’s response was prompted by radio DJ Anele Mdoda’s response to the same question.

“When I saw that the most religious people do the most evil things and just hide it with bombastic over performance prayers,” tweeted Mdoda.

Thulo went on to question why women were not given a chance to detail their personal encounters with God first-hand.

Thulo went on to add that she did not feel represented in the bible and did not connect to Christianity in the way she was told she would so she found her own way.

One of her followers then insinuated that she would burn in hell for a “lack of knowledge” and said that her feminism would not save her – a comment that received some choice words from Thulo.

She further questioned whether the names in the bible have “local” versions.

What is the direct translation of Matthew in isiXhosa? ???? — #OwnYourThrone???? (@Boity) July 26, 2020

What is the seTswana or isiZulu meaning of Peter? — #OwnYourThrone???? (@Boity) July 26, 2020

Thulo’s tweets inspired a range of responses and even sparked a debate about whether Christianity was un-African due to the lack of representation of African people in the bible.

Disagreeing with the bible does not mean you disrespecting God. I agree with Boity that many things in the good book are not relatable to us as Africans???????? pic.twitter.com/GG3G81ZLCY — You_Don't_Milk_A_Dog (@Nomagadlela) July 27, 2020

Lastly God is above Religion. God is above Christianity. God is above Bible. God is above missionaries. God is above apartheid. God is above the fight of white and blacks. In simple words God can not be limited to anything including the Bible you read. Read this tweet ten times. — Otis (@SibusisoSibiy12) July 27, 2020

I wish celebs refrained from commenting on tradition and religion, for fans' sake. On anarchy, Our African culture – which you're part of is an epitome of anarchy. Like Lobola, men have to seat and decide the fate and worth of a woman, where she doesn't have a say????????‍♂️.#Boity https://t.co/g2Vymd1wQt — SITHALE✍???? (@SithaleKgaogelo) July 27, 2020

Whoever disagrees should go back and read it again thoroughly… pic.twitter.com/ISoY8FuAn0 — Frank Lucas (@Dman_zn) July 26, 2020

They believe in a book that has talking animals, wizards , witches and demons , sticks turning to snakes , burning bushes , food falling from the sky , people walking on water and all sorts of magical , absurd and primitive stories and you say that we are the ones that need help? — The Ape God???????????? (@McyGhost) July 27, 2020

Granted but let's not speak ill of the latter. You expect us to respect your ancestors, so respect our God. ???? — LaDlamini (@Nothand98607432) July 26, 2020

Those guys didn't have confidence in women pic.twitter.com/Ra0G56ke6o — T.Mohapi (@tsepomohapi36) July 26, 2020

