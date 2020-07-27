All hell breaks loose after Boity calls the bible ‘the epitome of patriarchy’

Rapper Boity Thulo has become the talk of the town after she declared the bible “the epitome of patriarchy” on Sunday evening.
This after she responded to another Twitter user’s question about “what ruined religion for you?”
“Lack of female voices and representation especially in the Bible. Also, the journey didn’t fill up the void in my soul the way I was brought up to believe it would,” responded Thulo.
Thulo’s response was prompted by radio DJ Anele Mdoda’s response to the same question.
“When I saw that the most religious people do the most evil things and just hide it with bombastic over performance prayers,” tweeted Mdoda.
Thulo went on to question why women were not given a chance to detail their personal encounters with God first-hand.
Thulo went on to add that she did not feel represented in the bible and did not connect to Christianity in the way she was told she would so she found her own way.
One of her followers then insinuated that she would burn in hell for a “lack of knowledge” and said that her feminism would not save her – a comment that received some choice words from Thulo.
She further questioned whether the names in the bible have “local” versions.
Thulo’s tweets inspired a range of responses and even sparked a debate about whether Christianity was un-African due to the lack of representation of African people in the bible.
