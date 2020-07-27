Entertainment 27.7.2020 11:26 am

‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to cheater threatening to put Jub Jub in a coffin

Citizen reporter
‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to cheater threatening to put Jub Jub in a coffin

Host of new Cheaters-style reality show Uyajola 9/9 Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye . Image: Twitter

From coffins and countless missed calls to underwear from PEP, last night’s episode was a mess.

Sunday’s episode of Uyajola 9/9 left Twitter users in stitches with the drama that followed after it was revealed that both couples were unfaithful.

Sibongiseni suspected his wife of living a double life. His suspicions were confirmed when he caught her cheating on him with an older man.

In the second episode, a woman named Thobile suspected her partner was cheating on her. She then surprised social media users by disclosing she left 54 missed calls for her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend took things one step further and shocked viewers by saying: “Thobile, sit down. Once they’re not here, I’ll sort you out with sex.”

Fans of the show also showed their appreciation for Jub Jub and praised him for enduring all the drama, including being threatened by Thobile’s boyfriend.

“You’ll end up in that box (coffin) if you involve yourself in other people’s business,” he said to Jub Jub.

“I’ll buy panties for you to wear because you talk too much.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to man breaking up with his girlfriend using poetry 20.7.2020
Music artist Duncan says Jub Jub from ‘Uyajola 9/9’ adds fuel to the fire 17.7.2020
WATCH: New ‘Uyajola 9/9’ teaser makes waves on social media 31.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 