‘Uyajola 9/9’: Viewers react to cheater threatening to put Jub Jub in a coffin

Sunday’s episode of Uyajola 9/9 left Twitter users in stitches with the drama that followed after it was revealed that both couples were unfaithful.

Sibongiseni suspected his wife of living a double life. His suspicions were confirmed when he caught her cheating on him with an older man.

Sibongiseni’s suspicions are confirmed when he discovers his girl is living a double life. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sunday Sun at 21h00 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157 pic.twitter.com/Ao7UZFCQsC — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) July 24, 2020

In the second episode, a woman named Thobile suspected her partner was cheating on her. She then surprised social media users by disclosing she left 54 missed calls for her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend took things one step further and shocked viewers by saying: “Thobile, sit down. Once they’re not here, I’ll sort you out with sex.”

I’ll sort you out just for leaving 54 missed calls#Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/c6M9E1Kqf8 — Mbulelo Sledge (@MbuleloYelani) July 26, 2020

Fans of the show also showed their appreciation for Jub Jub and praised him for enduring all the drama, including being threatened by Thobile’s boyfriend.

“You’ll end up in that box (coffin) if you involve yourself in other people’s business,” he said to Jub Jub.

“I’ll buy panties for you to wear because you talk too much.”

That fella called him shlama, threatened to put him in one of the coffins and even offered to buy both Jub Jub & Thobile panties of their respective sizes from Pep stores.

Jub Jub was just defeated and speechless. ????????????????#Uyajola99Sundays — Crown Prince of Pondoland ???????????????????????? (@TitaZA2) July 26, 2020

#Uyajola99Sundays

Today’s last episode showed how strong this man is… There were so many moments he wanted to punch Julius in the face but kept his composure… Did you see how many times he had to calm himself down and get back to it?#Uyajola99Sunday #jubjub pic.twitter.com/CDTG9xugrg — PrettyThickums (@Prettythickumsx) July 26, 2020

???? after today’s episode there’s a need to pray for Jub Jub, he goes through a lot yaz ????????#Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sunday pic.twitter.com/SVDOX1E4r4 — Masingita (@Masingi39635768) July 26, 2020

