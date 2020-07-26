Anel Alexander, Refilwe Madumo set to star in new M-Net series

M-Net is launching a must-see female-driven local drama series called Inconceivable. It will launch in September.

Inconceivable tells the story of two women who have been best friends since high school and now find themselves at the centre of a circle of friends, all women in their mid-thirties. Together, these working professionals face the challenges of demanding careers and the first years of pregnancy and child-rearing – a balancing act that requires all the super-powers they can muster.

Popular actress Anel Alexander returned from the US to take on the role of Marieke Meyer, a qualified gynaecologist with two kids who may just need a little more love and attention from their always-in-crisis-mode mommy. Marieke’s bestie from high school and varsity, Rachel Bishop, is an advocate who specialises in criminal law.

Carine Rous, a SAFTA winner for her comedic performance in Elke Skewe Pot, swaps her comedy chops for a dramatic role as Rachel, which is something she’s used to doing from her previous roles as hard-nosed characters in Isidingo and High Rollers. Anel has proven her mettle as producer and actress with Sink, which received multiple accolades worldwide, as well as Semi-soet and Discreet. Television viewers also fell in love with her when she appeared in numerous soaps, including Binnelanders and Getroud met Rugby.

The other prominent female characters in Inconceivable are Busi Nkosi, Natalie Steyn and Tamsin Watts. Nina Hastie also joins the cast as the Italian Natalie while Refilwe Madumo, best known for her role as Palesa in Scandal, returns to screens along fellow soapie actress Jay Anstey.

To complement the strong female cast, Inconceivable also boasts an impressive list of male actors: award-winner Langley Kirkwood, who has worked with many A-list Hollywood stars and has international productions such as Invictus, Black Sails and HBO’s Warrior to his name; television sweetheart Wayne van Rooyen, who recently delivered a tour de force performance in the movie Fiela se Kind; Sisanda Henna, who enthralled audiences worldwide as crime boss Nkunzi in M-Net’s Trackers and will soon be seen opposite Megan Fox in Rogue; Vita award-winning actor Craig Jackson; and up-and-coming star Stevan Ward (House on Willow Street, Strike Back).

“With such an amazing cast, well-defined but complex characters, and unique story twists, Inconceivable is bound to pack a punch,” says M-Net’s Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard. “It deals head-on with social issues that we believe are important to our M-Net 101 audience and we are thrilled to present the series in the Thursday night time slot previously occupied by touching dramas such as Still Breathing and Council of Dads.”

