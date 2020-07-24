OMG! Indian matchmaking show is a must-watch

If you haven’t yet watched Indian Matchmaking on Netflix, then you are really missing out on some eye-opening viewing.

The reality series, which is currently pulling in massive viewer numbers both in South Africa and abroad gives us a no-holds-barred look at just how much power Indian parents hold over who their children can and cannot marry.

Watch the trailer here:

Unlike those hugely successful Western shows such as Bachelor and Love is Blind, Indian Matchmaking brings to light the centuries-old custom of arranged marriages where families and friends have a big say in whether the couple is eligible for each other.

And, although the show is highly addictive, some of the requirements put down by mothers and father of the potential bride and groom will leave you gobsmacked.

From India to South Africa, viewers took to social media to express their opinions of the show – with some Twitter users describing it as a “cringe-fest”, while others could not contain their excitement about how binge-worthy it is.

Was it horrifying for the sake of being horrifying or because (in my opinion) it threw light on the deep flaws and contradictions of our Indian culture? — AccidentalVixen (@VixenAccidental) July 18, 2020

V, I’ve binged and consumed the ENTIRE season (emphasis in Sima Aunty’s accent). I am shocked at the references to caste, color preference (fair), size preference (skinny, tall)! Where would someone like me fit in?! Half breed that I would most likely be… — Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) July 20, 2020

Whatever the case, Netflix has once again proven that everything it touches turns to gold.

