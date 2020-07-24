Somizi is baffled by people still recognising him with a mask on

TV cook and radio presenter Somizi Mhlongo is surprised by his huge popularity to the point where people recognise him with his mask and glasses on.

Sharing a story where he was in a store recently, the Idols judge said he was minding his business when he thought he would make it out of the store, but the manager recognised him.

Wearing a beanie, sunglasses and a camouflage mask, Somizi said: “How do people recognise me? I know I am famous, but I am thinking the mask is going to help. Which it does, but I can see people looking at me saying this is Somizi.”

His friend and musician Vusi Nova, who tagged along to the store, said Somizi’s walk gave him away. However, Somizi is still perplexed at how people are so quick to recognise him even if he tries to blend in.

Pearl Thusi said it happens to her too: “EVEN ME! And they call your name loud to prove it then everyone looks.”

Somizi has spent some much-needed downtime in Durban after a couple of tough weeks since his mother, Mary Twala‘s passing earlier this month.

His vacation is envious to say the least. From a bathtub with stunning views to champagne for breakfast, Somizi and husband Mohale Motaung have definitely de-stressed.

