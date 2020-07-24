Unathi Nkayi speaks on losing two family members to Covid-19

Kaya FM host and Idols judge Unathi Nkayi’s family is in mourning after losing two members of their family, four hours apart, due to complications related to Covid-19.

The media personality and musician revealed this in a heartfelt Instagram post expressing her gratitude that her friend, Lerato Zah Moloi was able to recover from the coronavirus.

“How happy am I that you’re alive and healthy. THANK YOU for posting your video on SURVIVING Covid-19 on Insta Rato @lerato_zah and for being so HONEST about your experience but most importantly your fears around it NOW that you have survived,” wrote Nkayi.

“My aunt and uncle, brother and sister died on Monday 4 hours apart from Covid. My dad is INCONSOLABLE. I’m happy YOU ARE ALIVE my love Zah,” she added.

Nkayi’s post was in response to Moloi’s detailed account of having been diagnosed with Covid-19, living through some painful and uncomfortable symptoms and eventually beating the disease.

Last week, Moloi confirmed that she had finally beat the disease after a 21-day recovery period, as opposed to the widely reported 14-day recovery period.

