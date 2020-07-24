Entertainment 24.7.2020 11:08 am

What the hell? Couple names their baby ‘Lucifer’

Hayden Horner
One has to wonder about the the couple's choice in name.

The Kiwi parents are currently trending for naming their four-month-old son after the devil.

With so many names to choose from, it should be one of the easiest things to name your baby.

However, are those exceptional few who want to be unique and makeup names like “Aquaneesha” (sounds like water on the knee) and “Gilletta” (possibly a new female razor from Gillette).

But then there are those parents who really go too far – like the couple in New Zealand who decided to name their new baby boy “Lucifer”.

Dan Sheldon and baby Lucifer.

Despite being turned down by national registrar for their name choice, Dan and Mandy Sheldon rained hellfire on the system to get their baby officially named after Satan.

The registrar told the couple their child would struggle to find work and that even teachers wouldn’t want to teach him.

“I tried to explain that we are not religious people, and Lucifer in Greek means ‘light-bringer’ and ‘morning’ but she wouldn’t listen.

“She even told us that it was illegal to name a child that in New Zealand and that maybe we could name him something else but refer to him as Lucifer at home,” he told The Sun.

After lodging a complaint with the council office, the cute little devil was finally named.

