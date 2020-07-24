‘Lithapo’ actor fired after sexual misconduct allegations

Production house Quizzical Pictures has released yet another statement after receiving backlash for the lack of detail in their initial statement addressing the sexual misconduct complaints laid by two actresses on set of their show Lithapo.

According to their latest statement, the unidentified actor in question has been released from his contract.

“Quizzical Pictures would like to announce that following the allegations of sexual harassment on the production Lithapo, we have taken a decision to remove the actor from the production with immediate effect. He is no longer part of the production and the story is being re-written.”

The production house added it deeply regretted the hurt that this had caused and would like to thank the actress for her bravery and speaking out against it.

“We take sexual harassment very seriously and will not tolerate any form of misconduct in our productions. We reiterate that this goes against our values, we subscribe to the Sisters Working in Film and Television (Swift) and Independent Producers Organisation (IPO) code of conduct.”

We, Quizzical Pictures, stand in solidarity with all women in our society who have experienced this act.

The production house added that all cast and crew signed declarations against sexual harassment as part of their contracts and Quizzical Pictures ran sexual harassment workshops before any production begins.

They further called upon all cast and crew to report any form of misconduct that may experience on any of the show’s productions.

“We stand in solidarity with all women in our society who have experienced this act. We equally condemn any act of harassment against all women in our society.”

Earlier this week, actresses Lorraine Moropa and Altovise Lawrence turned to social media to detail their experiences of sexual harassment on the set of the SABC 2 drama Lithapo.

Moropa led the charge when she shared an Instagram post on Monday evening declaring “enough is enough”.

“Being constantly sexually harassed by a male senior at a workplace can not and should not be tolerated. Your senior, someone who’s meant to guide and protect you in the entertainment industry, violates your human rights, that’s not even half the pain,” wrote Moropa.

“Imagine working with someone who undresses you from how he looks at you. Someone that grabs their genitals on a set while looking at your ass or grabs your ass and laughs it off in front of a crew (yes my cases have always been in the presence of my colleagues). That to me is worse than a slap in the face,” she added.

It's so boring & frustrating that this beautiful talent has to be dealing with this ! We are dealing with a pandemic & still having to deal with this !

Moropa’s statement was supported by fellow Lithapo actress and YFM DJ Altovise Lawrence, who said that she had similar encounters with the unnamed actor, who allegedly offered to furnish her apartment in exchange for sex.

“I stand in solidarity with @lorrainemoropa who has had the courage to come out and say that she has been sexually harassed by an actor on set. The same man that sexually harassed her, has sexually harassed me too on the very same set,” said Lawrence.

Actress Altovise Lawrence opens up about her own sexual harassment from the same actor on the set of Lithapo. She supports & stands with Lorraine.

