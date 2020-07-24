The drama continues: Did Moshe Ndiki throw shade at Phelo Bala?

On Thursday evening, social media sensation turned actor and presenter Moshe Ndiki took a brief moment to thank his assistant for the role she plays in his life. However, the content of her text message in the screenshot he shared left fans wondering if Moshe was taking shots at his estranged husband, Phelo Bala.

“The best PA in the world, I love her so much,” wrote Moshe alongside a screenshot of a text message from his PA that reads, “I love you and I’m so happy you’re no longer in an emotionally and mentally draining environment where it’s never about you, where you’re always fixing, where you’re always pouring and never on the receiving end. It’s a good thing to wake up every day and watch you get you back.”

The best PA in the world , I love her so much♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/GDgQp6vsSA — Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) July 23, 2020

This comes just days after fans noticed that the pair are no longer following each other on social media and have deleted all traces of each other on their respective platforms.

Phelo Bala deletes Moshe Ndiki's pictures from Instagram and vice versa. My point: is there an App these people are using? I really don't have time or energy to delete pictures of people I no longer talk/friends with on any social platform. — Phaks Phalo???? (@SirPhaks) July 21, 2020

Phelo really deleted his pictures with Moshe. Yo it really ends in tears, its not recommended — Kvngbaruch (@lekgethoshaii) July 21, 2020

