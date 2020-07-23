Entertainment 23.7.2020 04:46 pm

WATCH: SA uses dance videos to celebrate Madiba

Hayden Horner
WSA remembers how Nelson Mandela loved to dance.

People didn’t let social distancing stop them from remembering Nelson Mandela.

July is the month we commemorate our late former president Nelson Mandela’s life and what would have been his 102nd birthday.

However, with the Covid-19 lockdown and strict social distancing policies in place, the usual public displays of affection for Madiba could not happen.

But South Africans are known for being creative and this year, many people celebrated Madiba in a different yet very entertaining way.

Using the TikTok video App and remembering how Madiba loved to dance, users were encouraged to show off their interpretations of the Madiba Jive.

Watch some standout performances by clicking on these links:

@king_lluviahappy Madiba day???????? ##madibajivechallenge♬ S’funukwazi – Moozlie

 

@matthew_j_power????????Join the ##MadibaJiveChallenge ???????? tag me in your videos! ##dance ##amapiano ##DanceUp ##mattjpower ##mzansi♬ S’funukwazi – Moozlie

