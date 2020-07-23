WATCH: SA uses dance videos to celebrate Madiba

July is the month we commemorate our late former president Nelson Mandela’s life and what would have been his 102nd birthday.

However, with the Covid-19 lockdown and strict social distancing policies in place, the usual public displays of affection for Madiba could not happen.

But South Africans are known for being creative and this year, many people celebrated Madiba in a different yet very entertaining way.

Using the TikTok video App and remembering how Madiba loved to dance, users were encouraged to show off their interpretations of the Madiba Jive.

Watch some standout performances by clicking on these links:

