Anele Mdoda adds support to Lorraine Moropa after ‘sex harassment’

Media personality Anele Mdoda is the latest celebrity to come out and support Lorraine Moropa.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702, the 94.7 radio presenter said her struggles at the beginning of her career were issues such as transport, not necessarily sexual misconduct.

“It can’t be that a 23-year-old upcoming actress like Lorraine’s struggles are about sexual harassment whilst some of us our biggest challenges was public transport. Whether or not our cars were able to travel long distances. I fully support her.”

Moropa has alleged that a certain actor was constantly harassing her on the set of SABC 2 drama, Lithapo.

“Imagine working with someone who undresses you from how he looks at you. Someone that grabs their genitals on a set while looking at your ass or grabs your ass and laughs it off in front of a crew (yes my cases have always been in the presence of my colleagues),” she said.

Many actors have shown their solidarity to the star.

Anele also talked about their close and infamous clique with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Sizwe Dlomo, and Khaya Dlanga. The four have been photographed frequently and share a close bond.

When asked who foots the bill, she said: “We don’t do you pay your share. Like when I wanted to see Beyonce at Coachella I paid for that. Then Trevor said okay but let’s get VVIP tickets, which you don’t pay, they specifically give those to certain celebrities and he got them.”

She added when they go out for lunch and Khaya wants to do sushi, he will pay for it.

Goals:

Anele said she would like to return to TV at the right time. Her talk show Real Talk was highly successful on SABC 3 for a few years, with many fans sad to see the talk show end in 2018.

