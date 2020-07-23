Dineo Langa is back on our screens!

Dineo Langa is making a comeback to our TV screens as one of the hosts of the SAMA26 virtual broadcast on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161 from 3 to 7 August 2020 at 9.30pm this year.

The actress will be entertaining audiences on the unique 26th edition of the virtual awards show. Hosting the music awards has always been on her bucket list and she’s looking forward to the gig.

Dineo excitedly shared in a statement: “When putting together a list of award shows one would like to host someday, the SAMAs are definitely at the top. It’s an incredible honour to be the SAMA26 host and a privilege to do so alongside the incomparable Donovan Goliath. I’m extremely excited to be a part of the SAMAs and to experience the magic of new beginnings for South Africa’s top music awards show.

Her co-host will be comedian Donovan Goliath, who recently trended for his interesting lockdown content. The awards will take place over five days and will not have a live audience to comply with the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

